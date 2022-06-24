Three Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist: Parody Coin (PARO), Klaytn (KLAY) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

Potential investors have a great chance to buy dips by buying coins at a lower price. In this article, we'll suggest 3 cryptocurrencies that can help you make a fortune.

The current crypto-economy has seen another severe crypto crash as the value of all coins has fallen this week, affecting more than 35% of the market value of all major cryptocurrencies. However, despite this crisis, potential investors have a great chance to buy dips by buying coins at a lower price. In this article, we'll suggest 3 cryptocurrencies that can help you make a fortune. These cryptocurrencies are Parody Coin (PARO), Klaytn (KLAY) and KuCoin Tokens (KCS), all of which possess notable usability features. These coins could be huge winners following the current market slump. Let's explore them further to learn more.

Parody Coin (PARO)

Parody Coin (PARO) is still in the presale stage, fortunately, avoiding the current market crash and waiting for the end of the presale period before opening it to the public. Its goal is to use popular NFT imitations to create a space where common crypto users can access identifiable NFTs, which can be sold and exchanged on the ParodyCoin platform.

You may not be able to buy a £ 100,000 Bored Ape NFT, but who can't afford a £100 parody with his own artistic talent and message? This is certainly more feasible. In addition, Parody Coin (PARO) is a deflationary token. In other words, the value of tokens in circulation does not stagnate but rises over time. It means that early investors are likely to appreciate tokens in the future and give something to look forward to when the crypto market continues to decline.

This, combined with images intended to mimic NFTs, is likely to be highly valued for NFTs created on the market and only promote the growth of Parody Coins (PARO).

Klaytn (KLAY)

With the advent of Web 3.0, blockchain and crypto projects that address aspects such as the NFT market and the Metaverse have become popular and have become pioneers in this new digital age. One of these projects is Klaytn (KLAY). It provides a publicly accessible blockchain that allows users to create their aspects of the Metaverse. Artists, entrepreneurs, and creators are all encouraged to leverage blockchain, emphasising the community aspect of building the Metaverse together.

Because Web 3.0 will be a decentralised internet based on collaboration and data autonomy, Klaytn's business model is designed for this future with longevity and future implications. Taking these factors into consideration, it makes sense to invest in Klaytn (KLAY), and for good reason, those who are willing to preserve the valley may benefit greatly in the future. Currently ranked among the top 60 cryptocurrencies globally, it has a market capitalization of more than $683 million. Klaytn (KLAY) also lost around 30% of its market value during the recent crypto market crash. So, it is an incredible opportunity for investors to invest in this crypto coin at such a low market price.

KuCoin Token (KCS)

In the same name, KuCoin (KCS) is a native token for the KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange. This token will be released as a profit-sharing token and will provide holders with benefits such as reduced transaction fees on the platform. The value of KCS is determined by KuCoin, the fifth largest exchange in terms of the trading volume. It recently raised $150 million to expand its portfolio of NFT platforms, DeFi and games. This proves the durability of KuCoin, and the KCS holders guarantee the exchange's existence for a long time.

Currently ranked among the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the world, it has a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. KuCoin Token (KCS) also lost more than 30% of their market value in the recent crypto market crash. Considering it costs only about $11, this is also an excellent investment option.

2022 proved to be a quite challenging year for the crypto world, but it gives all interested a tremendous opportunity to buy these cryptocurrencies as all of them are facing recession. Hopefully, this recession period will end soon, and the crypto industry will flourish again.



For more information on Parody Coin, visit:

Presale: https://presale.parodycoin.io/register

Website: https://parodycoin.io/

Disclaimer: This is a featured content

