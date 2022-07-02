Steve Jobs to be awarded Medal of Freedom posthumously by Joe Biden; here's why

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honour bestowed by the United States. Individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the wealth, values, or security of the United States, international peace, or other important social, public, or private endeavours are recognised with the award. It is simple to observe Jobs' impact to the US and the IT industry via the progress of his co-founded business, Apple.

Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder and CEO, will be given the Medal of Freedom posthumously by US President on July 7. Joe Biden will bestow the highest honour on Jobs and 16 other individuals. The White House stated in a statement, "These 17 Americans illustrate the power of potential and symbolise the essence of the nation - hard work, perseverance, and faith."

"They have surmounted enormous challenges to achieve outstanding achievements in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to fighting for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to promote change in their communities," according to the White House statement.

Steve Jobs died on October 5, 2011, following a protracted fight with health difficulties. Jobs is best known as the co-founder and CEO of Apple, Inc. He was also Pixar's CEO.

Jobs' ingenuity has also been crucial in pushing the boundaries of other sectors such as music, cinema, and wireless. This honour recognises Job's importance and commitment to the nation, and US President Joe Biden will present it to Job's family.

This honour comes only a few days after the iPhone celebrated 15 years in the market since its debut in 2007. Jobs was a key figure in the same year's iPhone debut, and he was hailed as the guy responsible for permanently transforming the face of cellphones.

