iPhone 14 Max likely to have 6GB RAM, 90Hz display, suggests new leak

Apple's iPhone 14 series will have a Max edition, and a fresh leak has revealed further information about the rumoured handset, according to media reports. According to a fresh tipster leak, the iPhone 14 Max will include a 90Hz OLED display, 6GB RAM, and a built-in CPU. These enhancements are likely to appeal to customers, who would have to pay an additional $300 (about Rs 21,000) out of pocket. The iPhone 14 series, like the previous two incarnations, will include four variants. However, Apple is anticipated to discontinue the Mini model and replace it with the Max this year. As a result, the vanilla iPhone 14 becomes the market's base variation.

The source also suggests that the iPhone 14 Max would be powered by the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13 series. However, the 6GB RAM boost, as well as the 90Hz refresh rate display, may make it more tempting to purchasers. The insider also adds that the iPhone 14 Max would feature two 12-megapixel cameras, which is unsurprising. This year, Apple may offer 128GB and 256GB storage versions for the iPhone 14 Max, as well as up to 2TB for the iPhone 14 Pro range. Even if we have a long time before Apple introduces the iPhone 14 series, there has already been a lot of speculation. Prior to that, there's the Apple WWDC 2022, which takes place next month and will be a virtual affair once again.