SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has inaugurated a RegTech Lab at NISM's Patalganga campus. The facility will use simulation-based training to provide practical exposure to regulatory compliance and securities-market regulation for all stakeholders.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday inaugurated the RegTech Lab at the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) at its Patalganga campus, marking a step towards technology-enabled and practical learning in regulatory compliance and securities-market regulation.

Simulation-Based Regulatory Education

The new facility has been established to bridge the gap between understanding regulations and applying them in real-world compliance situations. It will provide students, compliance professionals, market participants and regulatory stakeholders with hands-on exposure to regulatory technology through scenario-based simulations.

SEBI stated that a key feature of the RegTech Lab will be its simulation-based approach to regulatory education. Participants will be able to work through regulatory scenarios by taking on the roles of compliance officers and investigators and experience different stages of the compliance process. The Lab will cover a broad range of regulatory and securities-market compliance areas. For training and demonstrations, it will primarily use synthetic identities, transactions and simulated case files.

NISM plans to develop a repository of scenario-based cases through which participants can work through a regulatory problem from the initial stage of risk assessment to investigation, evidence analysis, decision-making and preparation of investigation and regulatory reports. The institute said the approach is aimed at developing practical competencies that go beyond conventional classroom-based regulatory education.

A Hub for the Wider RegTech Ecosystem

The RegTech Lab is also envisaged as more than a teaching facility. It will provide a platform for student education, professional training, research, industry engagement and regulatory capacity building. The facility is intended to contribute to a wider RegTech ecosystem and sandbox environment over the longer term, according to NISM.

Preparing Professionals for a Tech-Driven Future

The launch comes as technology becomes an increasingly important part of the financial and regulatory environment. Through the new facility, NISM aims to give participants practical exposure to regulatory technology while preparing them to deal with compliance and investigation scenarios.

Rather than limiting regulatory education to theoretical understanding, the Lab's simulation-based model will allow participants to work through cases and make decisions in situations designed to reflect the regulatory process. The facility will therefore bring together regulatory knowledge, technology and practical exercises, with participants able to follow the compliance lifecycle from identifying a regulatory issue through investigation and evidence assessment to decision-making and reporting.

NISM said the inauguration marks an important step in its efforts to promote practical, technology-enabled and responsible regulatory education. The institute also said the initiative will help prepare the next generation of professionals for an increasingly technology-driven financial and regulatory environment.

The RegTech Lab is expected to serve multiple groups, including students preparing for careers in the securities market, compliance professionals seeking practical training, market participants and other regulatory stakeholders. Through its focus on simulations, research and professional training, NISM intends for the facility to support both education and wider regulatory capacity building. (ANI)