SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey underscored the need to advance fintech innovation while safeguarding investor protection and market integrity during the IOSCO Fintech Task Force plenary, held alongside the Global Fintech Festival 2026 in Mumbai.

SEBI Chief Urges Balance in Fintech Innovation

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday stressed the need to advance fintech innovation while safeguarding investor protection and market integrity, as he welcomed members of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Fintech Task Force for its plenary in Mumbai, according to an official statement issued by the market regulator.

SEBI, in a post on its official social media account, said the plenary is being held on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Festival 2026. “The IOSCO Fintech Task Force is holding its Plenary in Mumbai on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Festival 2026. Chairman, SEBI, welcomed the Task Force members and underscored the need to advance innovation while safeguarding investor protection and market integrity,” the post read. He also commended the Fintech Task Force (FTF) for the substantial progress made through its work. “He also commended the FTF for the substantial work accomplished.”

About IOSCO and SEBI's Role

According to SEBI’s website, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is the global body of securities regulators and is recognised as the international standard setter for the securities sector. It develops and promotes internationally accepted standards for securities regulation and works closely with the G20 and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on the global regulatory reform agenda.

“The organization's membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets and it continues to expand.”

SEBI is a member of the IOSCO Board, the organisation’s governing and standard-setting body, which comprises 35 securities regulators. IOSCO’s policy-related work is carried out through eight policy committees under the Board, with SEBI being a member of all eight committees.

Global Fintech Festival 2026

The seventh edition of the Global Fintech Festival 2026 is being held in Mumbai from September 8 to 11, bringing together stakeholders from across the world to promote dialogue, collaboration and innovation in financial technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Fintech Festival 2026 in Mumbai on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, he welcomed innovators, industry leaders and investors from across the world. (ANI)