Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rupee hits 80 per dollar-mark for first time, Here's how it will impact you

    The Union government revealed in Parliament on Monday that the Indian rupee's value versus the dollar had decreased by Rs 16.08 (25.39%) in the previous eight years. According to the finance ministry, the exchange rate in 2014 was Rs 63.33 to a dollar, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    Rupee hits 80 per dollar mark for first time Here s how it will impact you gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    For the second day in a row, the Indian rupee fell to a record low of 80 per US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, July 19, according to news agency ANI. It surpassed the 80-per-dollar milestone on Monday, but recovered somewhat to close just below 80 at 79.97.

    The Union government revealed in Parliament on Monday that the Indian rupee's value versus the dollar had decreased by Rs 16.08 (25.39%) in the previous eight years. According to the finance ministry, the exchange rate in 2014 was Rs 63.33 to a dollar, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It had decreased to Rs 79.41 per dollar on July 11, 2022.

    Also Read | The curious case of Adani firm's costly acquisition of Israeli port

    Capital outflows have been a big source of concern for the Indian rupee, with capital markets revealing that foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 1,650 crore. Over the last two weeks, the rupee has fallen to new lows practically every other day. However, the initial gains on Monday, fueled by optimism that the Reserve Bank of India would intervene to strengthen the native currency, were short-lived, as the rupee dropped to a new low of Rs 79.41 per dollar.

    The rupee has plummeted since the beginning of the year, down 7.6 per cent so far. The fall of the Indian rupee resulted in benefits for the US dollar. In reality, the dollar has enjoyed a fantastic run, rising about 8% since the beginning of the year.

    Also Read | RBI wants cryptocurrencies banned, Nirmala Sitharaman tells Parliament

    The RBI's unexpected rate hike last month did not stem rupee depreciation, as a widening current account deficit emerged after the country's June trade deficit reached a record high. Along with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising global crude oil prices and surging inflation have exacerbated global economic woes as central banks struggle to keep their currencies from falling against the US dollar. The outflow of foreign portfolio money is another important factor for the rupee's devaluation. So far in 2022-23, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrew around $14 billion from Indian equities markets.

    Crude oil, coal, plastic material, chemicals, electronic products, vegetable oil, fertiliser, equipment, gold, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and iron and steel are among the items imported by India. However, a fall in the value of the rupee would make exports cheaper. This may have an impact on household spending decisions since certain items may become more expensive. Furthermore, students planning to study abroad during this period will face an increase in tuition. Remittances (the money that people living abroad send to their family in India) would be more expensive since they would be sending more rupees.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The curious case of Adani firm s costly acquisition of Israeli port gcw

    The curious case of Adani firm's costly acquisition of Israeli port

    RBI wants cryptocurrencies banned Nirmala Sitharaman tells Parliament gcw

    RBI wants cryptocurrencies banned, Nirmala Sitharaman tells Parliament

    ITR filing If your annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh do you need to file tax gcw

    ITR filing: If your annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh, do you need to file tax?

    ITR filing last date soon to file Income Tax Return online Know details here gcw

    ITR filing: Last date soon to file Income Tax Return online; Know details here

    Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST - adt

    Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra mushy pics with hubby Nick Jonas from birthday are awwdorable drb

    Priyanka Chopra’s mushy pics with hubby Nick Jonas from birthday are ‘aww’dorable

    ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July 2022: Result date, time announced; know details here - adt

    ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July 2022: Result date, time announced; know details here

    Have trust issues in your relationship Use these 5 tips to overcome it drb

    Have trust issues in your relationship? Use these 5 tips to overcome it

    Big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as more MPs back Eknath Shinde ahead of SC hearing - adt

    Big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as more MPs back Eknath Shinde ahead of SC hearing

    Monday Box Office Report Rocketry The Nambi Effect Shabaash Mithu Hit The First Case Thor Love and Thunder drb

    Monday Box Office Report: Rocketry continues to shine’ leaves behind ‘Shabaah Mithu’, ‘Hit’

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon