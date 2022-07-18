Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The curious case of Adani firm's costly acquisition of Israeli port

    As per media reports, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) in Israel, the business won a competition to privatise Haifa port, Israel's second biggest port, last Thursday in collaboration with Israel's Gadot Group. The consortium's Indian partner will own 70% of the company, while the local partner would own 30%.

    The curious case of Adani firm s costly acquisition of Israeli port gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    The Adani Group's acquisition of the Haifa port last week for USD 1.18 billion is being viewed as a "strategic purchase" where "price was less important" given the difference in quote between the Indian conglomerate and its closest competitor in the bidding process. 

    As per media reports, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) in Israel, the business won a competition to privatise Haifa port, Israel's second biggest port, last Thursday in collaboration with Israel's Gadot Group. The consortium's Indian partner will own 70% of the company, while the local partner would own 30%.

    According to the daily Ha'aretz, dani Ports offered 4.1 billion shekels (USD 1.18 billion) for the port, which was 55% more than the second highest proposal. 

    Also Read | Adani Group joins race to acquire 5G spectrum; will compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel

    This is a far higher price than the Israeli government had anticipated, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18. (roughly calculated, based on the average of the past three years). Indeed, when local groups seeking to acquire the port learned the sum Adani Ports had offered, they all backed out, according to the report.

    The bid came just as the leaders of I2U2, which includes India, Israel, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, were holding a virtual conference, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed joining online Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and visiting US President Joe Biden from Jerusalem. Some perceive the new quad as an attempt to challenge China's rising influence.

    Adani's firm has 13 marine ports in India and handles 24% of the country's maritime trade. He has no interests in the West, therefore his presence into Israel signals greater marine commerce between Asia and Europe, as well as the demand for a Mediterranean centre by key Asian companies, according to the article.

    Also Read | Gautam Adani, family pledge to donate Rs 60,000 crore for social causes to mark his 60th birthday

    Israel anticipates that Adani's entry into the Israeli market would result in increased Indian investment, particularly in renewable energy and defence. The Adani company is already working with prominent Israeli defence firms to establish a drone manufacturing centre in India. Ha'aretz noted that another anticipation that has developed is the development of a rail link from Haifa Port to Jordan, fueled by the idea of a new Middle East.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI wants cryptocurrencies banned Nirmala Sitharaman tells Parliament gcw

    RBI wants cryptocurrencies banned, Nirmala Sitharaman tells Parliament

    ITR filing If your annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh do you need to file tax gcw

    ITR filing: If your annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh, do you need to file tax?

    ITR filing last date soon to file Income Tax Return online Know details here gcw

    ITR filing: Last date soon to file Income Tax Return online; Know details here

    Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST - adt

    Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces plan to launch electric sports car gcw

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces plan to launch electric sports car

    Recent Stories

    Watch Emu constantly video bombs owners' TikTok videos; Netizens can't stop laughing-tgy

    Watch: Emu constantly video bombs owners' TikTok videos; Netizens can't stop laughing

    Watch Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet-tgy

    Watch: Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet

    Watch Car plunges into ditch after driver speeds on flooded road-tgy

    Watch: Car plunges into ditch after driver speeds on flooded road

    RBI wants cryptocurrencies banned Nirmala Sitharaman tells Parliament gcw

    RBI wants cryptocurrencies banned, Nirmala Sitharaman tells Parliament

    Kichcha Sudeep turned designer for Vikrant Rona; here's what we know RBA

    Kichcha Sudeep turned designer for Vikrant Rona; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon