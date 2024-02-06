'Privilege to welcome...' Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull; See photo here

During a recent visit to India, former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull emphasised the importance of the Adani Group's dedication to renewable energy on a worldwide scale. Turnbull visited the Khavda Hybrid Renewable Park in Gujarat with Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull recently visited India and underscored the global significance of the Adani Group's commitment to green energy. Turnbull visited the Khavda Hybrid Renewable Park in Gujarat with Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Adani, expressing his admiration for Turnbull's vision of energy equality, shared a glimpse of the visit on social media, describing the former Australian Prime Minister's perspective as truly inspiring.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Adani wrote: "It was a privilege to welcome Hon Mr Malcolm Turnbull, former Prime Minister of Australia, and Ms Lucy Turnbull. Delighted that he made time to visit Khavda, where the Adani Group is building the world's largest 30 GW Hybrid Renewables Park, spanning 750 square kilometres. Every engagement with Mr Turnbull is enriching, thought-provoking and educational. His commitment to energy equitability and balanced environmental stewardship is truly inspiring!"

Situated in Khavda, the world's largest 30 GW Hybrid Renewables Park covers an area of 750 square km. With its end-to-end engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) expertise, large-scale renewable energy commitment, and fully integrated manufacturing, the Adani Group is well positioned to reduce costs while pursuing green energy solutions.

One of the major players in India's energy sector, the Adani Group, has committed to investing an incredible $100 billion on green energy over the next ten years. The Adani Group's portfolio companies have pledged to plant 100 million trees by 2030 as part of its decarbonisation efforts, and they are starting creative pilot initiatives like the creation of an electric vehicle that runs on hydrogen.