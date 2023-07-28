After Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar plans to limit password sharing in India: Report

Disney+ Hotstar is planning to enforce a new policy that limits premium users to logging in from only four devices, in an effort to tackle password sharing. The move follows a similar policy implemented by Netflix in May, which required additional payment for sharing the service outside of the household.

After Netflix, another streaming giant in India is making password sharing difficult for users. According to reports, Disney+ Hotstar is taking measures to prevent its premium members from exchanging passwords. According to the report, the business intends to implement a new rule that would limit premium customers' ability to log in from more than four devices. The goal of this action is to combat the problem of password sharing, especially in a key market for Disney.

Media reports suggest that Disney is imitating Netflix. Netflix, Disney's streaming competitor, had previously put in place a comparable regulation in more than 100 nations back in May. They advised customers that there would be an extra cost if they shared the service with others outside of their home.

Also Read | WhatsApp launches new instant video messages feature; here's how you can use it

Despite the website indicating a restriction of four, a premium Disney+ Hotstar account now permits logins on up to ten devices in India. The business has tested the enforcement of the policy internally, though, and will put it into effect later this year. The main goal is to limit premium account logins to a maximum of four devices.

Reports suggest that once the new limits are in place, some users could be inspired to buy their own memberships. In the beginning, Disney had thought that by being more lenient with the four-device login rule, they may draw users who would ultimately elect to purchase individual memberships after sampling the service through password sharing.

In India, brands like Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and JioCinema have experienced tremendous growth. According to Media Partners Asia, the streaming business in India would increase to a $7 billion sector by 2027. According to industry statistics, Hotstar, which has almost 50 million members, is the market leader in terms of users.

Also Read | Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures