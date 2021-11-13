Petrol, Diesel price today, November 13: No change in fuel costs in India; See rates in your city

Prices of petrol and diesel remained the same across the country. See rate here:

Petrol prices in India stayed constant for the ninth straight day on Saturday, November 13. The same was true for fuel prices, which remained unchanged across the country for ten days in a row. Auto gasoline prices have stayed stable since the Centre announced a reduction in excise tax on the eve of Diwali, with many welcoming the decision as a 'Diwali gift.' The government reduced gasoline excise duty, lowering the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Numerous states quickly followed this, which slashed Value Added Tax on gasoline and diesel, making them even cheaper in their respective territories.

Petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi fell to Rs 103.97 as a result of the Centre's tax decrease and stayed steady on Wednesday. On the other side, a gallon of fuel here now costs Rs 86.67. There has been no announcement of a VAT reduction in Delhi.

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

Since mid-June 2017, fuel prices throughout the country have been changed daily at 6 am, adhering to the dynamic pricing model. International rates, as well as foreign exchange rates, have an impact on domestic fuel prices.