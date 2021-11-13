  • Facebook
    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 13: No change in fuel costs in India; See rates in your city

    Prices of petrol and diesel remained the same across the country. See rate here:

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 8:38 AM IST
    Petrol prices in India stayed constant for the ninth straight day on Saturday, November 13. The same was true for fuel prices, which remained unchanged across the country for ten days in a row. Auto gasoline prices have stayed stable since the Centre announced a reduction in excise tax on the eve of Diwali, with many welcoming the decision as a 'Diwali gift.' The government reduced gasoline excise duty, lowering the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Numerous states quickly followed this, which slashed Value Added Tax on gasoline and diesel, making them even cheaper in their respective territories.

    Petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi fell to Rs 103.97 as a result of the Centre's tax decrease and stayed steady on Wednesday. On the other side, a gallon of fuel here now costs Rs 86.67. There has been no announcement of a VAT reduction in Delhi.

    Mumbai

    Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

    Delhi

    Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

    Chennai

    Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

    Kolkata

    Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

    Hyderabad

    Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

    Bengaluru

    Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

    Since mid-June 2017, fuel prices throughout the country have been changed daily at 6 am, adhering to the dynamic pricing model. International rates, as well as foreign exchange rates, have an impact on domestic fuel prices.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 8:38 AM IST
