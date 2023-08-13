Petrol, Diesel price today, August 13: Check latest rates in Chennai, Noida and other cities

Petrol, Diesel Rates on 13 August 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

The prices of petrol and diesel are disclosed at 6 am every day, irrespective of whether they have changed or remained the same. In India, the price of petrol and diesel is determined by a number of elements, including freight costs, value-added tax (VAT), and municipal taxes. Because of this, the rates vary from state to state.

However, these costs vary from one state to the next because of things like value-added tax (VAT), shipping costs, and municipal taxes. On 13 August, the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72, while the cost of a litre of diesel is Rs 89.62. On August 13, the price of petrol in Mumbai remained over the Rs 100 level at Rs 106.31 a litre, while the price of diesel was Rs 94.27 per litre.

Chennai

Petrol: 102.74

Diesel: 94.33

Kolkata

Petrol:106.03

Diesel: 92.76

Noida

Petrol: 96.59

Diesel: 89.76

Lucknow

Petrol: 96.57

Diesel: 89.76

Bengaluru

Petrol: 101.94

Diesel: 87.89

Hyderabad

Petrol: 109.66

Diesel: 97.82

Jaipur

Petrol: 108.48

Diesel: 93.72

Trivandrum

Petrol: 109.45

Diesel: 98.27

Bhubaneswar

Petrol: 103.19

Diesel: 94.58