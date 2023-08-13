Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 13: Check latest rates in Chennai, Noida and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on 13 August 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

    Petrol Diesel price today August 13 Check latest rates in Chennai Noida and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel are disclosed at 6 am every day, irrespective of whether they have changed or remained the same. In India, the price of petrol and diesel is determined by a number of elements, including freight costs, value-added tax (VAT), and municipal taxes. Because of this, the rates vary from state to state.

    However, these costs vary from one state to the next because of things like value-added tax (VAT), shipping costs, and municipal taxes. On 13 August, the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72, while the cost of a litre of diesel is Rs 89.62. On August 13, the price of petrol in Mumbai remained over the Rs 100 level at Rs 106.31 a litre, while the price of diesel was Rs 94.27 per litre.

    Chennai    
    Petrol: 102.74    
    Diesel: 94.33

    Kolkata    
    Petrol:106.03    
    Diesel: 92.76

    Noida    
    Petrol: 96.59    
    Diesel:  89.76

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: 96.57    
    Diesel:  89.76

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: 101.94    
    Diesel: 87.89

    Hyderabad    
    Petrol: 109.66    
    Diesel: 97.82

    Jaipur    
    Petrol: 108.48    
    Diesel: 93.72

    Trivandrum    
    Petrol: 109.45    
    Diesel: 98.27

    Bhubaneswar    
    Petrol: 103.19    
    Diesel:  94.58

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion Inflation eases, but Sri Lanka faces a complex situation

    Viewpoint: Inflation eases, but Sri Lanka faces complex situation

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 12: Check latest rates in Chennai, Noida and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 12: Check latest rates in Chennai, Noida and other cities

    Elon Musk to auction 584 Twitter headquarters' nostalgic treasures following rebranding to X snt

    Elon Musk to auction 584 Twitter headquarters' nostalgic treasures following rebranding to X

    From software coding to culinary success: The success story of an engineer's Farm-to-Plate idea vkp

    From software coding to culinary success: The success story of an engineer's Farm-to-Plate idea

    Startup professionals in India received 8-12 percent salary hike in 2022-23: Report AJR

    Startup professionals in India received 8-12 percent salary hike in 2022-23: Report

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live major 13 August 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally bypoll: BJP to announce its candidate today

    International Left-Handers Day: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    International Left-Handers Day: Date, history, significance

    Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Here are 5 best films of late across ADC

    Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Here are 5 best films of late across

    Rear Window to Psycho: 7 most-loved films of Alfred Hitchcock ATG

    Rear Window to Psycho: 7 most-loved films of Alfred Hitchcock

    Know these 6 transformative powers of gentle parenting LMA

    Know these 6 transformative powers of gentle parenting

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon