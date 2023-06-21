Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 21 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 21 June: Oil Marketing Companies have released the prices of petrol and diesel for today at 6 am. The prices, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax, freight charges and local taxes. Let us take a look at the fuel prices across different cities

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 21 June: On Wednesday, June 21, petrol and diesel prices remained steady in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The rates for petrol and diesel are announced each day at 6 am, and they can differ across states due to factors like value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

    Maharashtra witnessed a decline in petrol prices by 55 paise, reaching Rs 106.62 per litre, and diesel prices dropped by 53 paise to Rs 93.13 per litre. Similarly, the prices of petrol and diesel decreased in Uttar Pradesh.  In Himachal Pradesh, petrol is being sold at a lower price of Rs 95.07 per litre, which is 88 paise cheaper, while diesel is priced at Rs 84.38 per litre, a reduction of 78 paise. Bihar experienced a drop of 36 paise in petrol prices and 33 paise in diesel prices. However, West Bengal witnessed an increase of 46 paise in petrol prices and 43 paise in diesel prices. Slight increases were observed in petrol and diesel rates in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

    In India, petrol and diesel prices are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These prices are revised daily based on the global price of crude oil.

    Let us take a look at fuel prices in some other cities:

    Bengaluru

    Petrol Price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel Price: Rs 87.89

    Noida

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.53
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.71

    Gurugram

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.84
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.72

    Lucknow    

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.47
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.56

    Chandigarh

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.20
    Diesel Price: Rs 84.26

    How to check fuel prices?

    To obtain information regarding fuel prices, you can use the messaging service. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS with the format RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, BPCL customers can send an SMS with the format <dealer code> to 9223112222, and HPCL customers can send an SMS with the format HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122. 

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
