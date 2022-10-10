Petrol, diesel price October 10: Fuel rates remain unchanged; check entire list here

In India, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum revise their fuel prices every midnight based on international benchmark prices. However, there has been no change in petrol and diesel prices for quite some time.

The oil companies, on Monday, announced the petrol and diesel prices for cities across India. For the 142nd day in a row, petrol and diesel costs remain unchanged. This comes on the heels of a day in which crude oil reached $98 per barrel and WTI stood at $92.49 per barrel.

Sriganganagar in Rajasthan continues to have the highest petrol and diesel prices in India, according to the most recent rates. Petrol is priced at Rs 113.94 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 98.24 per litre. Parbhani in Maharashtra comes in second with petrol and diesel prices of Rs 109.45 and Rs 95.85 per litre, respectively. Petrol prices in Jaipur and Patna were Rs 108.48 and Rs 107.24, respectively.

In metro cities, petrol and diesel prices in the national capital on Monday were Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, however, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre.

Know the rates here:

1) Chandigarh

Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre,

Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

2) Delhi

Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre,

Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

3) Mumbai

Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre,

Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

4) Chennai

Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre,

Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

5) Kolkata

Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre,

Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

6) Lucknow

Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre,

Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

7) Noida

Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre,

Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

8) Bengaluru

Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre,

Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

9) Gurugram

Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre,

Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

If you wish to check petrol and diesel prices in your city, send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. Indian Oil's website provides city codes. For example, if you live in Trivandrum, you can text RSP 124923 to 9224992249 to get your phone's most recent fuel price. Also, visit iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price to see if your city is on the list.

Also Read: CNG, piped cooking gas rates likely to go up as natural gas prices are hiked by 40 per cent

Also Read: Why a Mumbai-based company has been slapped with US sanction

Also Read: Crude oil prices slip as China's COVID curbs; Brent crude drops 78 cents