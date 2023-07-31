Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 31: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Stay informed about daily changes in petrol and diesel prices as Oil Marketing Companies adjust rates in sync with international benchmarks and forex rates. Petrol and diesel costs fluctuate every day at 6 am.

    Petrol and diesel price today July 31 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Monday, July 31 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    City --------- Petrol --------Diesel

    Bengaluru:    Rs 101.94    Rs 87.89
    Chandigarh:    Rs 96.20    Rs 84.26
    Chennai:    Rs 102.86    Rs 94.46
    Gurugram:    Rs 96.84    Rs 89.72
    Kolkata :   Rs 106.03    Rs 92.76
    Lucknow  :  Rs 96.56    Rs 89.75
    Mumbai :   Rs 106.31    Rs 94.27
    New Delhi :   Rs 96.72    Rs 89.62
    Noida:    Rs 97.00    Rs 90.14

    Additionally, SMS may be used to find out the daily price of petrol and diesel. Consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can get information by sending an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9223112222. However, HPCL customers may find out the price by texting HPPrice to the number 9222201122 along with their city code.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol and diesel price today July 30 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Onam 2023: Tata offers huge festival discounts of upto Rs 80000 on its car models in Kerala

    Onam 2023: Tata offers huge festival discounts of upto Rs 80000 on its car models in Kerala

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 date revealed starts on August 5 massive discounts on phones electronics gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 date revealed, starts on August 5

    Please help me Shattered Byjus employee marked for layoff breaks down in emotional video WATCH gcw

    'Please help me': Shattered Byju's employee, marked for layoff, breaks down in emotional video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Mental Health: 7 ways social media impacts your well-being RBA EAI

    Mental Health: 7 ways social media impacts your well-being

    Kerala news live updates 31 July 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Football taken into custody after it hit police jeep while playing

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 35

    From the India Gate: Sound check for CM, grasshopper on Kerala lottery and more

    BTS star Jungkook loves Indian food; the singer talks about naan, chicken makhani and more RBA

    BTS star Jungkook loves Indian food; the singer talks about naan, chicken makhani and more

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office report: Alia, Ranveer's film crossed Rs 85 crores in 3 days RBA

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office report: Alia, Ranveer's film crossed Rs 85 crores during weekend

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon