Petrol and diesel price today, July 31: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Stay informed about daily changes in petrol and diesel prices as Oil Marketing Companies adjust rates in sync with international benchmarks and forex rates. Petrol and diesel costs fluctuate every day at 6 am.

The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Monday, July 31 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

City --------- Petrol --------Diesel

Bengaluru: Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89

Chandigarh: Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26

Chennai: Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46

Gurugram: Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72

Kolkata : Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76

Lucknow : Rs 96.56 Rs 89.75

Mumbai : Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27

New Delhi : Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62

Noida: Rs 97.00 Rs 90.14

Additionally, SMS may be used to find out the daily price of petrol and diesel. Consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can get information by sending an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9223112222. However, HPCL customers may find out the price by texting HPPrice to the number 9222201122 along with their city code.