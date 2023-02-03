No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fitch Ratings on Friday said there is no immediate impact on the ratings of Adani entities and their securities following Hindenburg report alleging malpractices at Adani group.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    Fitch Ratings on Friday said there is no immediate impact on the ratings of Adani entities and their securities following the Hindenburg report alleging malpractices at Adani group.

    In a statement, the rating agency said it expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow. "There are also no near-term significant offshore bond maturities," it said.

    More to follow

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
