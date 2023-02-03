No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings on Friday said there is no immediate impact on the ratings of Adani entities and their securities following Hindenburg report alleging malpractices at Adani group.

In a statement, the rating agency said it expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow. "There are also no near-term significant offshore bond maturities," it said.

