Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gautam Adani no longer among world's top 20 richest people

    The steep decline in Adani’s fortune comes as a result of the Adani Group companies shedding $108 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a 24 January report. 

    Gautam Adani no longer among world top 20 richest people after Hindenburg report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group has gone from being the world’s third’s richest person on 17 January 2023 to not even being among the top 20 on Friday, February 3. From $124 billion on January 17 to $61.3 billion as of Friday, Adani's net worth has dropped precipitously. The Adani Group firms have lost $108 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research accused them of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report on January 24. This has caused a sharp decrease in Adani's wealth. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he has dropped to position 21.

    Gautam Adani, who was once ranked first among the wealthiest people in India and Asia, is now the second-richest person in India and the third-richest person in Asia. With its 103-page scathing report, the US-based short seller Hindenburg revived previous concerns about corporate governance at the Adani conglomerate.

    Also Read | Hindenburg row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra questions SEBI officer's link to Gautam Adani, his family

    Investors have not been reassured by Adani's lengthy 412 page rebuttal as the stocks of the Adani Group companies continue to almost daily hit lower circuits. Following Hindernburg's accusations, Adani went from being the richest person on Bloomberg's wealthy list in 2022 to being the one who lost the most money this year.

    Meanwhile, Gautam Adani denied any involvement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ascension to the top of Asia's richest people, a title he later lost after a dramatic stock decline. The fact that he and the PM are both from the same state, he claimed, makes him a "easy target" for such accusations. He called the claims "baseless."

    Also read: Adani pulls the plug on Rs 20,000 crore FPO, cites investor interest

    After MPs in both Houses sought a probe into the fraud allegations against the Adani Group under the direction of the Supreme Court, the ongoing budget session in Parliament was disrupted by the Adani controversy.

    Also Read | Adani Enterprises shares to be out of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices; Read full statement

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala budget 2023 liquor petrol diesel car tax electricity real estate to get costlier what is cheaper full list of items snt

    Kerala Budget 2023: Liquor, fuel, new vehicles, electricity to get costlier; See full list here

    Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre new rates effective from today gcw

    Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre, new rates effective from today

    Kerala Budget 2023: Petrol, diesel prices to increase by Rs 2 per litre; check details AJR

    Kerala Budget 2023: Petrol, diesel prices to increase by Rs 2 per litre; check details

    Hindenburg row TMC MP Mahua Moitra questions SEBI officer link to Gautam Adani his family gcw

    Hindenburg row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra questions SEBI officer's link to Gautam Adani, his family

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects snt

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects

    Recent Stories

    tennis Nick Kyrgios breaks his silence after escaping conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend snt

    Nick Kyrgios breaks his silence after escaping conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

    Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    'Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin' - Irfan Pathan

    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to Supreme Court bench - adt

    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to Supreme Court bench

    Kerala budget 2023 liquor petrol diesel car tax electricity real estate to get costlier what is cheaper full list of items snt

    Kerala Budget 2023: Liquor, fuel, new vehicles, electricity to get costlier; See full list here

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over pleas challenging decision on blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    SC issues notice to Centre over pleas challenging decision on blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon