Meta has updated its AI glasses to curb secret filming by disabling the camera if the indicator light is tampered with. This follows privacy concerns, a class-action lawsuit, and reports of users being filmed without their consent.

Tech giant Meta has announced updates to its artificial intelligence-powered glasses after reports that users of the device were filming people without their consent, CBS reported.

According to the news report, the glasses include an LED light that signals when filming has started. Meta said it recently disabled the glasses' cameras if the light is physically tampered with.

The light previously had to be blocked before filming started to lock the recording function. Now, recording is disabled if a user starts filming and then covers the light, according to Meta.

Legal and Privacy Backlash

Earlier, online News platform Futurism reported that an ongoing class action lawsuit against Meta, had accused the tech giant of misrepresenting its privacy practices regarding the AI Glasses. The lawsuit was first filed in March after a joint investigation by a pair of Swedish newspapers found that Meta had stored content captured by its Meta AI Glasses and funnelled it to human reviewers for the purpose of training AI models.

Meta had reported that it had sold more than seven million pairs of its smart glasses in 2025. CBS News reported in August that a woman who was unknowingly filmed by a man wearing the glasses discovered a video of herself on social media. The woman said she was unaware she was being filmed and had never been asked for permission to be recorded.

Meta's Broader Response to Concerns

Semafor reported that Meta is also rolling out a marketing campaign on social media and billboards aimed at increasing public awareness about how to know when someone is recording with the glasses.

According to reports, Meta is taking other steps to address privacy concerns regarding its AI glasses. Those include removing online posts providing tampering instructions or services; removing thousands of harassing posts related to pickup artist and prank content; and blocking search terms and hashtags associated with violating content. (ANI)