Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mark Zuckerberg confirms Meta to lay off 11,000 employees, will pay 4 months of severance

    After weeks of speculation, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced massive layoff at Meta. The company, which runs Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, is letting go of 11,000 employees, or around 13 per cent of total headcount.
     

    Mark Zuckerberg confirms Meta to lay off 11000 employees will pay 4 months of severance gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta, on Wednesday confirmed the layoffs by the company. He said the business had made the decision to lay off more than 11,000 workers in order to cut the size of its workforce by around 13%.

    In a letter to employees, Zuckerberg said, "Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go." He further said that the company will also be taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.

    Also Read | Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits with immediate effect; here's why

    CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement to staff, "We will provide 16 weeks of basic salary plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no maximum." The cost of healthcare for employees and their families for six months, he added, will be covered by the firm, along with any leftover PTO (Paid Time Off) time.

    "With an outside vendor, "we'll offer three months of career guidance, including early access to unpublished employment leads," he added.

    The business provided affected employees with immigration help as well. He further wrote: "I know this is especially difficult if you’re here on a visa. There’s a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status."

    Also Read | Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today, CEO Zuckerberg says 'over-optimism led to overstaffing'

    The cost-cutting strategy of Meta was implemented in response to Meta's underwhelming results and declining sales. The staff reductions, which are a part of the first significant budget cut since Facebook's founding in 2004, are due to a sharp decline in digital advertising revenue, an economy that is teetering on the verge of recession, and Zuckerberg's significant investment in the metaverse, a speculative effort in virtual reality.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk net worth falls below USD 200 billion after he sells USD 3 95 billion Tesla shares gcw

    Elon Musk's net worth falls below $200 billion after he sells $3.95 billion Tesla shares

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today CEO Zuckerberg says over optimism led to overstaffing gcw

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today, CEO Zuckerberg says 'over-optimism led to overstaffing'

    Russia is an unreliable source: US after India's oil trade comments in Moscow - adt

    'Russia is an unreliable source': US after India's oil trade comments in Moscow

    Ghazal Alagh Soma Mondal Namita Thapar 3 Indian women feature in Forbes Asia Power Businesswomen 2022 gcw

    Ghazal Alagh, Soma Mondal & Namita Thapar: 3 Indian women feature in Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2022

    Banking ATM services are likely to be affected on November 19; know why - adt

    Banking, ATM services are likely to be affected on November 19; know why

    Recent Stories

    Chinese security agency purchases villa worth $65 million in Hong Kong; check details AJR

    Chinese security agency purchases villa worth $65 million in Hong Kong; check details

    Hot Bhojpuri video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Choliya Ke Khol Dee' goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Hot Bhojpuri video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Choliya Ke Khol Dee' goes viral (WATCH)

    Delhi University to release NCWEB third cut-off list 2022 today; know key dates, steps - adt

    Delhi University to release NCWEB third cut-off list 2022 today; know key dates, steps

    Audi Q8 e-tron All electric luxury SUV with 530km range unveiled to launch in India by 2023 gcw

    Audi Q8 e-tron: All-electric luxury SUV with 530km range unveiled, to launch in India by 2023

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, Pakistan vs New Zealand: PAK enters final as Mohammad Rizwan-Babar Azam show outclasses NZ; Twitter erupts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: PAK enters final as Rizwan-Azam show outclasses NZ; Twitter erupts

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon