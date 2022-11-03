Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits with immediate effect; here's why

    In a statement, Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta said, "Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company."

    Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits with immediate effect; here's why
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 8:22 PM IST

    Meta's India head Ajit Mohan on Thursday (November 3) quit the social networking company with immediate effect, reports said. It can be seen that Mohan's exit from Meta was a sudden decision.

    While some reports suggest that his next move is not known, a report by TechCrunch suggests that he would be joining Snapchat parent Snap.

    Also read: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend The Global Technology Summit

    According to reports, Mohan is quitting his role at Meta to serve as the President of the APAC business of Snap, TechCrunch reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

    In a statement, Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta said, "Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company."

    "Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people. We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit's leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future," Mendelsohn added.

    Also read: US Federal Reserve rate hike: Why RBI is in a catch-22 situation

    In January 2019, Ajit Mohan took over as the managing director of Meta for the India market. He took over the role from the previous Facebook head Umang Bedi who quit the company in October 2017.

    Before joining Meta, Mohan served as the Chief Executive Officer of Star India (now Disney Star's) video streaming platform Hotstar for four years.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 8:22 PM IST
