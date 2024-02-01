Interim Budget 2024: How to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech, access Budget documents on phone?

Interim Budget 2024: The official platforms, www.indiabudget.gov.in and the Union Budget mobile app are key sources for staying informed about crucial announcements and accessing budget documents.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Interim Budget for 2024-25 on Thursday at 11 am in Lok Sabha. This marks her sixth consecutive budget presentation as Finance Minister and is also the final budget of the current Lok Sabha. Notably, the presentation will be in a paperless format, with the comprehensive budget slated for presentation once the new government assumes power following the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The official platforms - www.indiabudget.gov.in and the Union Budget mobile app - have been designated as primary sources for vital announcements and budget-related documents. Android users can conveniently download the app from Google Play, while iPhone users can follow these steps to access the Union Budget Mobile App on the App Store:

Launch the App Store on your iPhone. In the search bar at the top, enter "Union Budget Mobile App" and initiate the search. Look for the app named "Union Budget Mobile App" developed by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, distinguished by the official government logo.

The Union Budget mobile app, designed to enhance user experience, provides a range of features for those interested in following the budget presentation:

Key Features

Live Streaming of Budget Speech: Witness the live presentation of the budget speech directly on your smartphone, ensuring real-time connection to unfolding developments.

Access to Budget Documents: Download and explore budget-related documents, including the budget speech and annual financial statement, offering in-depth insights into the financial landscape.

Search and Filter: Easily navigate through specific terms or filter content by category, streamlining your search for relevant information within the app.

News and Updates: Stay informed with the latest budget news and updates, ensuring you remain abreast of critical developments during this significant financial event.