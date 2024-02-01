Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest speech

    In the last Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke for 87 minutes, which was then her shortest-ever speech. She holds the record of delivering the longest Budget speech of 2 hours and 40 minutes in 2020.

    Interim Budget 2024 FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest speech at 58 minutes gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented 2024-25 Interim Budget for 58 minutes on Thursday, her shortest-ever speech so far. With India going for the Lok Sabha elections in three months, the FM made no major announcements, including no changes in the income tax rates. The speech focused on Viksit Bharat for 2047.

    The finance minister's address at the most recent budget was the shortest she has ever given—87 minutes. In 2020, she set a record by giving the longest budget speech, lasting two hours and forty minutes. She gave a lengthy speech on infrastructure development, healthcare, and jobs.

    Sitharaman's 2019 budget address lasted for two hours and twenty minutes. In that year, the Union Budget was delivered by a full-time female finance minister for the first time. Among the main announcements were a 10-point plan for the coming decade, advantages for MSMEs and new businesses, and the launching of income tax return pre-filing.

    The main points of the Union Budget 2024, as presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were women's empowerment and farmer welfare via the PM KISAN Yojana.

    In her pre-election Budget, which is officially a vote on account and colloquially referred to as an interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Thursday that the Indian economy has seen a significant positive transition over the past ten years.

    According to Sitharaman, Indians are looking forward to the future with alternatives and optimism. She went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration addressed every facet of inclusion.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP seek Rs 500 crore to build state-of-the-art medical college in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP seek Rs 500 crore to build state-of-the-art medical college in Bengaluru

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's full Budget in July 2024 assertion goes viral (WATCH)

    'In July 2024...' FM Sitharaman's full Budget assertion for Viksit Bharat in election year goes viral (WATCH)

    Upgrade of 40,000 rail bogies, 3 new rail corridors: FM Nirmala Sitharaman lays out Rs 2.55 lakh capex for Railways

    Upgrade of 40,000 bogies, 3 new rail corridors: FM Nirmala Sitharaman lays out Rs 2.55 lakh capex for Railways

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces slew of measures to propel India's 'Nari Shakti' snt

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces slew of measures to propel India's 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH)

    Interim Budget 2024 No changes in income tax slabs announces Nirmala Sitharaman gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: No change in income tax slabs, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP seek Rs 500 crore to build state-of-the-art medical college in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP seek Rs 500 crore to build state-of-the-art medical college in Bengaluru

    No populism, but confidence of winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India gives thumbs-up to Interim Budget snt

    'No populism, but confidence of winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': India gives thumbs-up to Interim Budget

    Budget 2024: What is 'game-changing' India-Middle East-Europe corridor? AJR

    Budget 2024: What is game-changing India-Middle East-Europe corridor?

    Interim Budget 2024 will empower the four pillars of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi congratulates FM (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi lauds inclusive, innovative Interim Budget 2024, foresees developed India by 2047 (WATCH)

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case rkn

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon