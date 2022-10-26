Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Income Tax: Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till November 7

    The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex decision-making body in income and corporate tax, said in a notification that as the deadline for filing audit reports was extended last month, the ITR filing deadline has also been extended.
     

    Income Tax: Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till November 7 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the deadline for certain taxpayers, including corporations, to file tax returns for the fiscal year 2022-23 by seven days on Wednesday (October 30). Previously, the deadline for filing ITR by companies required to have their accounts audited was October 31.

    According to the most recent CBDT notification, the deadline for filing income tax returns has been pushed back from October 31 to November 7.

     

     

    According to the CBDT notification, "CBDT... extends the due date of furnishing Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, October 31, 2022... to November 7, 2022."

    CBDT, the apex decision-making body in income tax matters, stated that the due date was extended by seven days as extra time of up to October 7 was granted for filing various audit reports in the case of these entities.

    Last month, the CBDT, the government's tax administration arm, extended the deadline for filing audit reports by seven days until October 7.

    Director (Corporate & International Tax) at AMRG & Associates, Om Rajpurohit, said that the extension would provide much-needed relief during the holiday season while preventing future anomalies with tax provisions (w.r.t. maintaining the statutory time gap of 30 days).

    It is also highly anticipated that business organisations subject to the Transfer Pricing Regulation will receive a similar reprieve, according to Rajpurohit.

    Also Read: Did you miss Income tax return 2021-22 deadline? Here's what you should do now

    Also Read: LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here

    Also Read: ITR filing: Here's what will happen if you miss July 31 deadline, steps to file ITR and more

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 6:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LinkedIn introduces new feature to help users spot fake profiles gcw

    LinkedIn introduces new feature to help users spot fake profiles

    DMH-11, India's first genetically-modified food crop, gets go ahead for field trials

    DMH-11, India's first genetically-modified food crop, gets nod for field trials

    Akshata Murty Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 126 6 crore dividend from Infosys in 2022 gcw

    Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife, earned Rs 126.6 crore dividend from Infosys in 2022

    John Shaw, former Biocon VC and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband, passes away at 72 AJR

    John Shaw, former Biocon VC and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband, passes away at 72

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022 Know time history significance other details about it gcw

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022: Know time, significance, other details about it

    Recent Stories

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements more fixes bugs glitches details here gcw

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements & more, fixes bugs, glitches

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: I think death overs struggles is not only for us - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I think death overs struggles is not only for us' - Paras Mhambrey

    Chandigarh traffic cop sings Daler Mehndi's song to spread 'no parking' message - gps

    Chandigarh traffic cop sings Daler Mehndi's song to spread 'no parking' message

    JNU admissions 2022 Second cut off list to be released today Here is how to check seat allotment list gcw

    JNU admissions 2022: Second cut-off list to be released today, Here's how to check seat allotment list

    Radhika Apte turned down offers of sex-comedy films? Here is why drb

    Radhika Apte turned down offers of sex-comedy films? Here is why

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon