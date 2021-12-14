Income Tax Faceless Assessment: Are you ready to comply?

The income tax department on Tuesday released a guide to assist taxpayers through the compliance process as the central body moves towards faceless assessments.

The income tax department on Tuesday released a guide to assist taxpayers through the compliance process as the central body moves towards faceless assessments. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the income tax department said that primer would help provide a seamless experience to taxpayers.

How to ensure seamless communication in Faceless Assessment Procedure?

To ensure seamless communication, taxpayers should:

a) ensure that the e-mail ID and phone number provided to the Income Tax Department are latest and in use.

b) Visit the e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in regularly

How would I know that my case has been picked up for faceless assessment?

If your case has been selected for scrutiny, you will have either received a notice u/s 143(2) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 or would be receiving such notice on the e-filing portal and registered e-mail account. You are required to file a response to the same in time.

What if the assessment unit requires more information after I have filed a reply to the notice?

If further details are required, you may receive a notice u/s 142(1) of Income-tax Act, 1961 along with a questionnaire on the e-filing portal and registered e-mail account. Do file your reply within the specified time.

Can I request for adjournment and seek further time to reply to file my reply to the notices received?

During the assessment proceedings, you may seek an adjournment, if required. However, adjournment may be sought sparingly and only in the event of unavoidable circumstances.

What will happen if I fail to respond or reply completely and timely to the notice received?

Failure to respond to the notices, or not reply completely and within the specified time, may result in the passing of the best judgement assessment.

Can I avail myself a hearing before the passing of the final assessment order?

Hearing through video conferencing can be availed only after filing written submissions in response to the show-cause notice and draft assessment order.

How can I avail hearing through video conferencing after filing written submission?

You can avail of hearing through video conferencing after filing written submissions by using the VC (video-conferencing) tab on the e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in

Would I be given a final opportunity before the issue of the final assessment order?

Before the issue of the final assessment order, a show-cause notice along with a draft assessment order will be issued, which must be responded to within the specified time.