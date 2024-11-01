Long weekends in November 2024: Here's when to plan your next vacation

The main long weekend in November centers around Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday, November 15. By taking a leave on Saturday, individuals can enjoy an extended break from Friday to Sunday, ideal for a short getaway.

As the festive season wraps up, November arrives with a fresh slate of holidays. This month, Laxmi Puja, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti are some of the prominent festivals that will complement all those, and hence it is a perfect time for both kids and adults expect some deserved vacations. For those planning vacations, November offers strategic long weekends to maximize time off.

November's long weekends

Second long weekend: For those with both weekends off, Chhath Puja on Thursday, November 7, presents another option. Taking leave on Friday, November 8, could extend the weekend to four days from Thursday to Sunday, perfect for a more relaxed vacation or an adventure trip.

With these breaks, one can opt for everything from beach retreats to cultural expeditions, both within India and abroad. However, given the increased travel demand during these times, it is wise to book flights and accommodations in advance to avoid last-minute price surges.

Bank holidays and operations in November

November will witness as many as 13 days banks closed, including public and regional holidays. Alongside the regular closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, banks will also close for eight additional days, adhering to the Negotiable Instruments Act.

