LPG cylinder prices rise amid Deepavali celebrations, impacting food costs

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 62, reaching Rs 1,880 in Bengaluru and Rs 1,802 in Delhi, continuing a trend from previous months. Rising fuel costs are likely to lead to higher food prices in restaurants and hotels.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen by Rs 62, pushing the total cost to Rs 1,880 in Bengaluru and Rs 1,802 in Delhi. This trend of rising prices for commercial LPG cylinders has continued through September, October, and now November. In October, the price increased by Rs 48, following a Rs 39 hike in September.

While the price of commercial cylinders is on the rise, there has been no increase in the cost of 14 kg domestic cylinders. This brings a sigh of relief for many households during the festive season, allowing for a more peaceful Diwali celebration. However, the rising costs of commercial LPG are likely to translate into higher prices for various goods, particularly food served in restaurants and hotels.



The revised prices for the 19 kg LPG cylinder across major cities are as follows:

- Bengaluru: Rs 1,880

- Delhi: Rs 1,802

- Mumbai: Rs 1,754.50

- Kolkata: Rs 1,911.50

- Chennai: Rs 1,964.50



Additionally, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not only increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders but also raised the cost of aviation fuel. As of November 1, the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has reached Rs 90,538.72 per kiloliter in Delhi and Rs 93,957.10 per kiloliter in Chennai. In Mumbai, ATF costs Rs 84,642.91 per kiloliter.

The impact of rising fuel costs is already being felt in the food and beverage sector. In Bangalore, hotels have adjusted their prices for coffee and tea due to a significant rise in the costs of coffee and tea powder. This marks the third price hike for these items in 2024. The price for coffee and tea in regular hotels ranges from Rs 15 to Rs 35, while in high-end hotels, it has surged to around Rs 100.

