Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here’s everything you need to know

Opening a shop at a railway station in partnership with Indian Railways offers a great opportunity for those looking to start their own business with minimal investment.

Many dream of starting their own business. However, many believe that starting a business requires a large investment. While business acumen is essential, high capital isn't always necessary. If you're looking for such a business idea, you can start a business in partnership with Indian Railways.

If you're interested in partnering with the Railways, there's a great opportunity for you. Many of us have seen shops at railway stations. Similarly, you can open a similar shop at your nearest railway station. Being a railway station, there will be a constant flow of people 24/7, so there will be no shortage of customers for your shop. You can earn 24 hours a day.

How to open a shop at a railway station?

The question of what to do and where to apply to open a shop at a railway station may now arise in your mind. You need to complete the process of obtaining a railway tender for the railway station. Do you know how to get a tender?

Process for obtaining a tender

To open a shop at a railway station, you first need to decide what kind of shop you want to open. After this, you need to go to the official IRCTC website and check the eligibility for the type of shop you want to open. You can open a book stall, tea stall, food stall, newspaper stall, or any other type of shop at the railway station.

What do you need to do to get a tender?

When you plan to start a business, you should first gather all the information about it. In such a situation, you should also know that a railway tender will be required to open a shop at the station. For this, you can visit the IRCTC website and check whether a railway tender has been issued for the station where you want to open the shop. If a tender has been issued, you need to go to the zonal office of the railway or TRS office and fill out and submit the form. After that, the tender is awarded to you.

What documents are required?

If you are going to bid for a shop at a railway station, you will also need some important documents. These include documents like an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID card, and bank details. The railway charges a fee for opening shops at the station. This is determined by the size and location of your shop. It is worth noting that you will have to pay between Rs.40,000 and Rs.3 lakh to open a shop at the railway station.

