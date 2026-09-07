Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) gas trading volume more than doubled in August 2026 from a year earlier, reaching 12.63 million MMBtu. Its benchmark gas price index, GIXI, also surged over 107% year-on-year to Rs 2,102 per MMBtu.

Gas trading volume on the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) more than doubled in August 2026 from a year earlier, while its benchmark gas price also rose over 107 per cent year-on-year, according to the exchange's August Gas Market Update.

IGX traded 12.63 million MMBtu, or 318.33 million standard cubic metres (MMSCM), of gas during August, up 102.85 per cent from the same month last year and 8.57 per cent from July. "In August'26, IGX achieved a monthly traded gas volume of 12.63 million MMBtu (318.33 MMSCM), up by 102.85% YoY and by 8.57% MoM," the exchange said in its August 2026 Gas Market Update media release.

The Indian Gas Exchange's benchmark gas price index, GIXI, stood at Rs 2,102 per MMBtu, or USD 22.02 per MMBtu, in August, rising 107.30 per cent from a year earlier and 14.43 per cent from the previous month. "Indian Gas Exchange's benchmark gas price index, GIXI, for August 2026 stood at [Rs 2,102/USD 22.02] per MMBtu, up by 14.43% MoM & by 107.30% YoY," the release said.

The release did not specify the reasons behind the sharp year-on-year rise in the benchmark gas price.

Gas Trade Composition

Around 41.11 per cent of the gas traded during the month was domestic high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) gas, which was procured by city gas distribution companies for domestic piped natural gas and transport compressed natural gas demand. "Approximately 41.11% of the traded volume comprised of Domestic HPHT gas, all procured by CGDs for their D-PNG & T-CNG demand, while the remaining 58.89% was free market gas," IGX said.

The exchange said nearly 40.09 MMSCM of domestic gas with pricing freedom was traded by private sector producers at Jaya, Hazira and the coal bed methane block at Shahdol, along with supplies from a public sector producer at Suvali and the Bokaro CBM block.

Deliveries and New Trading Milestones

Exchange-traded deliveries during August stood at 11.92 million MMBtu, equivalent to 9.69 MMSCMD. The month also saw the first long-duration contract trade at Shahdol and the first small-scale LNG trade at Kochi. "August 2026 witnessed the execution of the first long duration contract trade in Shahdol and the first ssLNG trade in Kochi," the release said.

Sector-wise Consumption

Of the 7.43 million MMBtu of free-market gas traded during August, the power sector accounted for 1.27 million MMBtu. IGX said 63 per cent of power-sector volumes were traded through intraday and day-ahead contracts.

IGX, which operates under the regulatory framework of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, facilitates delivery-based natural gas trading across 19 delivery points in India. (ANI)