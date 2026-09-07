The DGFT has launched an Open API for exporters to integrate their systems with the government's Certificate of Origin platform. This will digitize the process, reduce manual data entry, and improve efficiency for obtaining trade certificates.

DGFT Introduces Open API to Streamline Certificate of Origin Process

India’s exporters are set to get a more seamless digital process for obtaining Certificates of Origin (CoO), with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) introducing an Open API facility that will allow businesses to integrate their own ERP and accounting systems directly with the government’s CoO system. The move is expected to reduce manual data entry, improve processing efficiency and make certificate-related compliance easier for exporters.

According to a trade notice issued by the DGFT on Monday, the Open API facility has been introduced on the Trade Connect e-Platform and is now available to eligible exporters and systems meeting the prescribed technical requirements. The facility is aimed at enabling electronic submission and exchange of CoO-related information between exporters’ software systems and the DGFT platform.

“The objective of the Open API facility is to enable exporters to integrate their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), accounting or other software systems with the DGFT's Certificate of Origin (CoO) system,” the trade notice said.

The DGFT said the integration is designed to establish a standardised digital ecosystem that “reduces manual intervention, eliminates duplicate data entry, improves data accuracy, and facilitates seamless information exchange among exporters, certifying agencies, and regulatory authorities.”

Scope and Features of the Framework

The API framework covers both preferential and non-preferential Certificates of Origin. Preferential CoOs are issued under free trade, regional trade and preferential trade agreements and enable exporters to claim tariff concessions in importing countries, while non-preferential certificates are used for customs clearance, compliance and other trade-related purposes.

The system will also allow issued certificates to be verified through a dedicated Certificate Verification API.

Applications submitted through the CoO File API will generate transaction records covering acknowledgement IDs, file numbers, certificate numbers and processing status, creating a digital trail for exporters.

Supported Trade Agreements

The framework currently supports a wide range of trade agreements, including the India-UAE CEPA, India-Australia ECTA, India-Oman CEPA, India-EFTA TEPA and India-UK CETA, alongside several other preferential trade arrangements.

For exporters, the broader implication is a shift towards more automated trade documentation, particularly for businesses handling large volumes of shipments and certificates. The DGFT has encouraged stakeholders to undertake the required technical integration and use the facility in line with its prescribed process and specifications.