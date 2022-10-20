Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here’s How Dogelon Mars And Big Eyes Coin Are Thriving In The Crypto Market, And Why Dogecoin Is Falling Short

    Dogecoin (DOGE) was a pioneer in meme tokens. Launched as a joke, Dogecoin has garnered tremendous attention from investors and billionaires alike.

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    Meme coins represent the cultural shift that occurred between generations. Web 3 economy, which is all about crypto, blockchain and metaverse, is a thriving industry where meme tokens have taken the front seat. Millennials and Gen Z relate to memes more than other forms of media. Hence, it's implied that meme coins have a bright future. 

    Dogecoin (DOGE) was a pioneer in meme tokens. Launched as a joke, Dogecoin has garnered tremendous attention from investors and billionaires alike. It had a good run in 2021 amidst the pandemic when crypto seemed to be the answer to all our financial problems. But after the crypto crash earlier in 2022, Dogecoin has been stumbling and hasn't been able to recover from the bloodbath. 

    However, several meme coins have emerged that are promising to be better than Dogecoin. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) are thriving in the crypto market. 

    Dogelon Mars Is Aiming For The Stars

    A dog-themed meme coin running on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is all about the newness. The world has gotten the bug of making human life interplanetary. All thanks to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Incidentally, or maybe as a homage, Dogelon Mars’s shorthand is ELON. 

    Dogelon Mars can offer all the features that other meme coins promise. It seeks to replicate the success of Dogecoin but on a bigger and grander scale. 

    If we colonise Mars someday, make sure you have enough ELON tokens to survive on the red planet. 

    Why Is Dogecoin Falling Short?

    Dogecoin (DOGE) might be under the pressure of its own legacy. Being a pioneer of an entire sub-industry indicates heavy baggage on the shoulders. Although the DOGE community has some big names, such as Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, to name a few, but Dogecoin’s price is constantly falling. Because investors are now spoiled for choices amongst meme tokens, Dogecoin seems to be a part of ancient history.

    Big Eyes Coin Is A Prominent Alternative to Dogecoin

    Even though Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new token in the market, it has been successful in getting the significant attention of investors in its presale. Currently, in stage five (selling out at record speed), Big Eyes Coin’s USP lies in its multiple offerings. 

    Big Eyes Coin is a community-driven token that wants to put wealth into the DeFi economy. It is also an environmentally responsible token as it has pledged to donate 5% of wallet profits to charities working for ocean welfare. In stage four, the big-eyed coin made its second donation, taking one step at a time to pull humanity out of the climate mess. 

    Big Eyes Coin also plans to launch a fully-integrated NFT club that will allow the token owners to take part in the various NFT events and earn rewards. It is a step to dethrone Bored Ape Yacht Club’s dominance over the NFT clubs. 

    Final Thoughts 

    Even though Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new token in the market, it has been successful in getting the significant attention of investors. It is quite evident that Dogecoin is losing its grip over the market, while Dogelon Mars and Big Eyes Coin are taking steps in the right direction. 

    Consider Big Eyes Coin for your next crypto investment because truly, cute is the new currency!

    To celebrate its brilliant presale run so far, raising more than $8M, Big Eyes Coin has come up with an exciting offer. 

    Use the code ‘BEYES225‘ to get bonus coins!

    Click on the links below to be a part of the meme coin revolution. 

    Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

    Website: https://bigeyes.space/

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

