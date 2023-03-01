Five NFT Projects To Make Your Crypto Portfolio Thrive

Take a look at the top five crypto projects making waves in the NFT system. These cryptocurrencies are an investment opportunity for anyone to consider in the coming months.

The NFT market was the talk of the town in 2022, and the asset class had a close to 12,000% increase in market cap, raising billions of dollars. Top NFT projects made investors millions, and blockchains like Solana and Ethereum were major drivers of this success.

While the market might have reduced in the past months, there are still opportunities to maximize with new projects looking to launch on the landscape. Here are the top five crypto projects making waves in the NFT system. These cryptocurrencies are an investment opportunity for anyone to consider in the coming months.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a gaming and NFT platform that allows users to monetize their creativity. It is a platform that rewards creativity openly, allowing for the creation of NFTs, games, and more!

Enjin Coin accounts for millions of active users and gamers intrigued by the idea of making money and generating wealth in the crypto community. It is one of the top NFT platforms for anyone to look out to in 2023.

Remove The Restrictions Of Reality: The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is another metaverse and NFT platform in the crypto market. It is a virtual reality system where users explore their imaginations. The platform enables interaction with like minds and the purchase of real estate, digital assets in the form of NFTs, and more. Sandbox enables users to buy lands, build according to their imaginations and create an environment to trade their assets easily.

Users make money selling these properties or managing them as real-world real estate work. The Sandbox is also one of the most popular and used metaverse systems as it still accounts for over 8000 active daily users.

Explore The Metaverse With Apecoin (APE)

Apecoin (APE) is an NFT community of Yuga labs creations. The cryptocurrency serves as a utility token for the Apecoin community and its numerous NFT projects. The Yuga labs NFT collections are top collections that sold massively at launch. The club collection sold massively, with the highest price of $3.41 of one of the collections.

Apecoin is a community that has raised the bar for NFT collections, and it could be a valuable addition to your portfolio. In addition, the network aims to launch its metaverse soon, and all of these NFT collections will have real utilities in the ecosystem.

Reinvent The Gaming World: Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a metaverse project and system enabled by the NFT ecosystem. It is a gaming platform where users earn money by playing games. The Axie Infinity is a system of users passionate about interactions with like-minded gamers.

The network offers a P2E gaming model where users earn money by breeding small creatures called axies and using them to fight in battles and tournaments.

For every game won, there is a reward for users. Gamers also buy and sell virtual assets as NFTs and profit from their sales. Axie Infinity was the most played P2E game in 2021, and it got over 3 million users when it launched. The platform still accounts for a high number of gamers till now.

Dogetti (DETI)

Dogetti (DETI) is a meme coin project that intends to integrate NFT utilities into its network offerings. It is a meme coin project close to launching on the Ethereum blockchain. Dogetti looks to replicate the success of Dogecoin while creating an environment built as a community.

Dogetti is interested in making a close-knit family of users and helping its token holders generate wealth. Dogetti presale begins soon. Prepare to buy the token when it launches if you’re looking to make good profits.

Dogetti (DETI)

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Disclaimer: This is a featured content