    Engineer Bangaya chaiwala: Success story of 2 Muslim brothers who ventured into tea business

    Two engineering students from Bagalkote, Amir Sohail and Mohammed Yaseen, embraced entrepreneurship by becoming chaiwalas inspired by PM Modi's journey. They opened "Engineer Bangaya Chaiwala" in 2019, offering unique Malai tea. Their success led to expansion plans and serves as an inspiring story for the youth.

    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

    This is a tale of two Engineering students, who turned into Chaiwala, through their inspiring stories of grit and determination. Two men from Bagalkote have turned into Tea sellers, post their calling in the Entrepreneurship culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi often raises his voice for the youth to start their own business and become successful.  The Muslim duo, Amir Sohail and Mohammed Yaseen, found their awakening in the Tea shop.

    Both finished Diplomas and ran for jobs at Bengaluru and Pune and got done with it soon. They wanted to start their own tea business, inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s journey. Presently, They are engaged in preparing Malai tea for the people at the Vallabhbhai Circle in Bagalkot. Their venture “Engineer bangaya Chaiwala” is attracting all the tea lovers in the city.

    Bringing Baobab to India: Anil Kumar's remarkable journey of introducing the South African superfruit

    Post Diploma, they went in search of Jobs but ended up in vain. They wanted to do something of their own and ventured into the Tea business, which is now bustling with people. They specialise in Malai Tea, which is prepared from the creamy layer of boiling milk and leaves an aftertaste among tea lovers.

    They got the idea of opening a Tea shop when PM Modi used to awaken the Youth through his own story of being a chaiwala to the PM of the nation. They opened the Tea shop and decided to name as ‘Engineer Bangaya Chaiwala’ in the year 2019 and is running successfully in Bagalkot City.

    They prepare Tea, which is special in Pune. They sell the Tea at Rs.10 per cup and the customers are happy with the speciality of their Tea taste. Initially, they did earn 1,500 to 2,000 rupees, but now they are earning huge income every day. If someone says Tea in Bagalkot, most of the people point at the ‘Engineer Bangaya Chaiwala’ shop, which has given them much fame among the public.

    From software coding to culinary success: The success story of an engineer's Farm-to-Plate idea

    They have plans to expand their Tea shop as a franchise all over Bagalkot City. They have already opened shops at Navanagara, Vidyagiri and Kaladgi and serving their customers. The Shop is also uniquely designed with Engineer’s theme all over the place. They had special requirements regarding the shop, and they wanted to showcase it as an Engineer, who turned into a tea seller. 

    These young men inspire the current younger generation, running behind money and corporate life. It is even more inspiring that they have been inspired by PM Narendra Modi, who was once a Tea Seller, now leading the country.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
