Elon Musk appointed to Twitter’s Board of Directors; CEO Parag Agrawal says ‘great value to our Board’

    It is worth mentioning here that Musk purchased a massive 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter Inc. on Monday, April 4, making him the biggest outside shareholder in the company
     

    Washington D.C., First Published Apr 5, 2022, 7:36 PM IST

    Twitter Inc on Tuesday appointed its top shareholder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to its board, a day after Tesla chief and SpaceX founder Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, the microblogging platform.

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has announced the decision of appointing Elon Musk to the Board of Directors of the company. In his tweet, Agarwal wrote, “Through conversations with Elon in the recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”

    Musk was quick to reply to Agrawal’s tweet and posted, “Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

    An ardent Twitter user, Musk has over 80 million followers on the platform. Interestingly, today morning Post the announcement of Musk becoming the single largest shareholder of Twitter, Musk had posted a poll on his Twitter timeline saying “Do you want an edit button?”. The results show that over 70 per cent of votes said ‘YES”. Twitter CEO also commented “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

    It is worth mentioning here that Musk purchased a massive 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter Inc. on Monday, April 4, making him the biggest outside shareholder in the company.  This came weeks after the billionaire criticised the micro-blogging site for compromising on free speech and had flaunted the idea of launching his social media.

    Musk is renowned for being a strong supporter of fundamental rights, such as free speech, as seen by his refusal to prohibit Russian media outlets on the Starlink satellite system, citing freedom of expression as a reason.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 7:36 PM IST
