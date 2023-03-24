Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earning marginally over Rs 7 lakh? You may receive relief under new tax regime

    In a huge relief, individuals earning marginally higher income than no-tax ceiling of Rs 7 lakh will pay tax only on the differential income after the government amended the Finance Bill.

    Earning marginally over Rs 7 lakh You may receive relief under new tax regime gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 6:29 PM IST

    The government revised the Finance Bill, providing assistance to taxpayers choosing a new tax system by requiring them to pay tax only on the income that is different from the no-tax threshold of Rs 7 lakh. A marginal tax reduction has been recommended for taxpayers under the new tax system in the Finance Bill 2023, which was approved by the Lok Sabha on Friday.

    The finance ministry explained the clause, stating that under the new tax law, which went into effect on April 1, if a person has an annual income of Rs 7 lakh, they pay no tax. However, if s/he earns Rs 7,00,100, s/he must pay 25,010 in taxes. Thus, an additional income of Rs 100 leads to a tax of Rs 25,010.

    In order to prevent tax payments from exceeding an individual's income that surpasses Rs 7 lakh (in this example, Rs 100), the government suggested marginal relief.

    Also Read | UPI makes India global leader in next-generation payments infrastructure: FIS' 2023 Global Payments Report

    Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, a partner at Nangia Andersen LLP, explained that the amendment to the Finance Bill proposes a deduction of income tax due in excess of the difference income over Rs 7 Lakh in order to give a marginal relief to individual taxpayers with borderline income.

    “Working out the math, an individual having income up to (approx.) INR 7,27,700 could stand to benefit from this marginal relief,” Jhunjhunwala added.

    The tax refund, which would have eliminated taxes for persons with yearly incomes up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax system, was proposed in the budget for 2023–24. The move, in the opinion of experts, was intended to compel the salaried class of taxpayers to migrate to a new tax system without investment allowances.

    Also read: Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023; Check details

    Now the government has brought in amendments to the Finance Bill 2023, which has given ‘marginal relief’ to those taxpayers with annual income a little over Rs 7 lakh. The government has not specified the threshold income which would be eligible for marginal relief.

    Also Read | Jack Dorsey’s wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg report

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPI makes India global leader in next-generation payments infrastructure: FIS' 2023 Global Payments Report AJR

    UPI makes India global leader in next-generation payments infrastructure: FIS' 2023 Global Payments Report

    Kerala new liquor policy: Toddy shops to have classification like bars ANR

    Kerala's new liquor policy: Toddy shops to be classified like bars

    Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023 Check details gcw

    Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023; Check details

    Jack Dorsey wealth tumbles USD 526 million after Hindenburg report check his current net worth gcw

    Jack Dorsey’s wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg report

    Hindenburg Research targets Jack Dorsey Block Inc claims insider fraud gcw

    Hindenburg Research targets Jack Dorsey's Block Inc, claims insider fraud

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh going through rough patch? DeepVeer fans say 'hope everything is fine' vma

    Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh going through rough patch? DeepVeer fans say 'hope everything is fine'

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as captain - Gujarat Titans R Sai Kishore-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as captain' - Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore

    Fighting for the voice of India says Rahul Gandhi after Parliament disqualification gcw

    Fighting for the voice of India, says Rahul Gandhi after Parliament disqualification

    Former Ex-MP Rahul Gandhi's Parliament record: It is not a happy read

    Ex-MP Rahul Gandhi's Parliament record: It is not a happy read

    IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting opens up on Rishabh Pant absence; confirms David Warner as an opener for delhi capitals-ayh

    IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting opens up on Rishabh Pant's absence; confirms David Warner as an opener

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon