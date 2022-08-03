Digitalatto Ltd UK releases their crypto “DGTL” in the market.

The hyper deflationary coin DGTL has been developed with advanced features that maximize the holders’ benefits. One of the best features for DGTL holders is the rewards program.

Digitalatto launches the DGTL coin in the crypto industry.

Summary: Digitalatto Ltd introduced their cryptocurrency, DGTL, on all the major decentralized exchanges in the latest expansion.

London, UK – In a recent development, the crypto platform Digitalatto Ltd hailing from the UK, got listed on significant decentralized exchanges like PancakeSwap, Dgtldex, DEXTools, Sushi, BurgerSwap, etc. among other top decentralized exchanges and found innumerable traders and buyers.

The hyper deflationary coin DGTL has been developed with advanced features that maximize the holders’ benefits. One of the best features for DGTL holders is the rewards program. DGTL holders can multiply their trading revenues from the moment they hold DGTL through the Holders rewards and Staking program. Holders' rewards redistribute 2.5% of every DGTL transaction to its holders as BUSD coins. BUSD is a pegged version of the USD giving DGTL holders the added benefit of owning both coins. The more holders hold, the more they get.

To control for inflation and manipulation of prices, DGTL enumerates the buy-back, anti-dump, and anti-whale features. The buy-back feature controls inflation by reducing supply and increasing the demand and value of DGTL. During any transaction, a share of the coins is burned, decreasing the number of tokens available and raising the demand for DGTL. The anti-dump feature guards against investors falling prey to pump-and-dump schemes. An additional working mechanism called anti-whale controls the activities of significant investors of DGTL to prevent manipulation.

DGTL also made shopping easy, beneficial, and accessible from major global retailers. DGTL has an extra feature that lets holders shop online and offline using their digital assets. Global marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Alibaba, and Flipkart will soon accept payments in DGTL, making online shopping fun and easy. The Crypto cards of DGTL will instantly convert crypto to cash for offline shopping or other needs. The card will also include world-class blockchain features making it most accessible and secure. DGTL also includes a customer loyalty reward program benefiting both merchants and customers. It will have no borders and scales on a 1:1 spend-to-earn ratio.

Now, listed at 0.02 US$ in the exchanges, the price projection of DGTL is 1 US$ under a month and 100 US$ by 2025. This escalation is possible due to several other unique projects deployed under Digitalatto such as the customized blockchain solutions available for individuals and businesses requiring DApp for KYC and authenticating certifications (Digitalattodoc).

Furthermore, Digitalatto has a decentralized exchange and e-wallet (DGTLWALLET) whose prominent features include Cross-chain support with built-in Atomic Swaps, invoicing of crypto transactions, and external wallet support. Digitalatto also introduced their Learning Management System or knowledge exchange platform (Digitalatto Academy) to help people earn while they learn and the news portal (Newsdgtl.com) to update internet users regarding the progress of each project under Digitalatto, along with current market news.

While these projects have launched and have around 6000+ customers, a few more innovations are developed and ready to be deployed. These include the NFT marketplace, browser mining, and chrome extension.

Following the listing on global exchanges, DGTL is set to consistently raise its value by implementing both organic and inorganic traders and buyers strategies, POB, and maintaining the liquidity reserve in every transaction.

“We have hit the exchanges and intend to grow 2 to 3 times in the coming days. It is a great opportunity to buy and hold DGTL in these initial days from the exchanges. Apart from the decentralized exchanges, soon the centralized exchanges will be listing DGTL," quotes M.P Shanavas, Co-founder and CEO of Digitalatto, while introducing DGTL to the crypto world through the exchanges. Following the listing on all decentralized exchanges, DGTL will soon list in centralized exchanges like Binance, Gate.io, Coinbase, Hotbit, Bitmart, Bitgate, KuCoin, etc.

About Digitalatto LTD

Digitalatto Ltd, UK is a company focused on developing blockchain-based projects like certificate applications, DApps, decentralized exchange and wallet, an online learning platform, an NFT marketplace, crypto cards, and browser mining.

Since its incorporation in 2019, DGTL has been building these advanced solutions to make cryptocurrency accessible for daily use like shopping, customer loyalty reward programs, and making a global impact in E-commerce.

Crypto enthusiasts and potential holders must learn more about Digitalatto at: www.digitalatto.com or www.digitalatto.io.

Follow Digitalatto Social Media on the below-given links:

Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Github | Poster Link | Video Link

Disclaimer: This is a featured content