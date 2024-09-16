Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report

    Karnataka will increase beer prices by Rs 10-12 per bottle from October 1, following a previous hike in January. The new pricing system will categorize beer by alcohol content. Despite a recent cut in premium liquor prices, regular beer drinkers will face added financial strain.

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    In an unexpected turn for beer enthusiasts, the Karnataka government is poised to increase beer prices once again. The proposed hike, set to take effect from October 1, will add an extra Rs 10 to Rs 12 per bottle, according to recent reports.

    This move comes after a similar price adjustment earlier this year. In January, the state government had already raised beer prices by 20% across all brands. Now, just seven months later, consumers are facing another price increase.

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress govt mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years!

    Interestingly, on August 29, the government reduced prices for premium liquor brands. However, this reduction primarily benefited wealthier consumers and did not alleviate the financial burden on everyday drinkers, including daily wage earners and farmers. The latest proposal to increase beer prices is expected to add more strain to the budgets of regular beer drinkers.

    The excise department has submitted a proposal to the government outlining the need for this price increase. Along with the hike, the government plans to introduce a new three-slab pricing system based on the alcohol content in beer. This system is designed to categorize beer into different price ranges, reflecting its alcohol strength.

    Karnataka govt slashes slabs on premium liquors; Alcohol rates to drop from today

    Currently, the state generates approximately Rs 65-70 crore in revenue from the sale of liquor. With the new price increase, the government aims to boost this revenue further.

    There are a total of 12,614 liquor outlets in the state, including 3,988 wine shops (CL2), 279 clubs (CL4), 7-star hotels, 2,382 hotels and guest houses, 68 military canteen shops, and 3,634 bars and restaurants. This extensive network contributes significantly to the state’s revenue from alcohol sales. As the price hike looms, beer lovers should brace themselves for a more expensive pint starting October 1.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Green line extended metro route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to commence from October vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

    Chikkamagaluru Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up

    Bengaluru: Cylinder blast in Baiyyappanahalli apartment injures 4, damages homes; probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Cylinder blast in Baiyyappanahalli apartment injures 4, damages homes; probe underway

    Bengaluru Drugs seized from actor Darshan friend during Parappana Agrahara jail raid vkp

    Bengaluru: Drugs seized from actor Darshan’s friend during Parappana Agrahara jail raid

    Karnataka Bee attack disrupts students returning from International Day of Democracy event in Gadag AJR

    Karnataka: Bee attack disrupts students returning from International Day of Democracy event in Gadag

    Recent Stories

    PHOTOS Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's post-wedding pictures OUT, couple get married in Telangana Temple RBA

    PHOTOS: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's post-wedding pictures OUT, couple get married in Telangana Temple

    EXPLAINED how NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election gcw

    EXPLAINED: How NASA’s astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election

    What is zero FIR, why is it filed? RKK

    What is zero FIR, why is it filed?

    Tamil Nadu: 13-year-old student sets World record for millet portrait of PM Modi ahead of his birthday anr

    Tamil Nadu: 13-year-old student sets World record for millet portrait of PM Modi ahead of his birthday

    Bengaluru Green line extended metro route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to commence from October vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon