Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report

Karnataka will increase beer prices by Rs 10-12 per bottle from October 1, following a previous hike in January. The new pricing system will categorize beer by alcohol content. Despite a recent cut in premium liquor prices, regular beer drinkers will face added financial strain.

In an unexpected turn for beer enthusiasts, the Karnataka government is poised to increase beer prices once again. The proposed hike, set to take effect from October 1, will add an extra Rs 10 to Rs 12 per bottle, according to recent reports.

This move comes after a similar price adjustment earlier this year. In January, the state government had already raised beer prices by 20% across all brands. Now, just seven months later, consumers are facing another price increase.



Interestingly, on August 29, the government reduced prices for premium liquor brands. However, this reduction primarily benefited wealthier consumers and did not alleviate the financial burden on everyday drinkers, including daily wage earners and farmers. The latest proposal to increase beer prices is expected to add more strain to the budgets of regular beer drinkers.

The excise department has submitted a proposal to the government outlining the need for this price increase. Along with the hike, the government plans to introduce a new three-slab pricing system based on the alcohol content in beer. This system is designed to categorize beer into different price ranges, reflecting its alcohol strength.



Currently, the state generates approximately Rs 65-70 crore in revenue from the sale of liquor. With the new price increase, the government aims to boost this revenue further.

There are a total of 12,614 liquor outlets in the state, including 3,988 wine shops (CL2), 279 clubs (CL4), 7-star hotels, 2,382 hotels and guest houses, 68 military canteen shops, and 3,634 bars and restaurants. This extensive network contributes significantly to the state’s revenue from alcohol sales. As the price hike looms, beer lovers should brace themselves for a more expensive pint starting October 1.

