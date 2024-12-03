Cigarettes, tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report

The Group of Ministers (GoM) has proposed a GST increase to 35% on items like aerated beverages and tobacco products. Changes to apparel GST rates are also suggested, ranging from 5% to 28% based on price. The GST Council will review these proposals on December 21, 2024.

Cigarettes tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation has proposed increasing the tax on products such as aerated beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco-related items to 35%, up from the current rate of 28%, reported news agency PTI. This choice may be a component of a larger initiative to modify the tax rates on certain items in order to improve revenue collection.

The GoM, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, met on Monday to finalise the proposed rate adjustments. Alongside the hike for "sin goods," changes to the GST structure for apparel and other items were also discussed.

As per the decision, readymade garments costing up to Rs 1,500 would attract 5 per cent GST, those between Rs 1,500 and Rs 10,000 would attract 18 per cent. Garments costing above Rs 10,000 would attract 28 per cent tax.

With the hope that the revisions will increase revenue, the GoM has proposed tax changes for a total of 148 goods. On December 21, 2024, the GST Council will hear the GoM's report. The ultimate decision about the suggested adjustments will be made by the council, which is led by the Union Finance Minister and includes state finance ministers.

"The GoM has consented to suggest a special rate of 35% on aerated drinks, tobacco products, and associated goods. The additional 35% rate would be added to the current four-tier tax system of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%," an official was reported by PTI as saying.

Under the GST system, essential items are either exempt or taxed at the lowest slab, while luxury and demerit goods are taxed at higher rates. Along with the highest slab rate of 28%, there is also a cess on demerit items including tobacco products and aerated beverages, as well as luxury goods like vehicles and washing machines. The council will use the GoM's suggestions to determine if rate rationalization may be expanded. The council may also choose to prolong the GoM's authority to examine GST rates on a regular basis.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25% vkp

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25%

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme vkp

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment clarifies Adani Group gcw

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment: Adani Group

Recent Stories

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details ATG

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history AJR

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history

Uber Shikara Launches on Dal Lake Srinagar First Water Taxi Service in Asia anr

Uber Shikara: Asia's first water taxi service launched in Dal Lake

Vikrant Massey walks out after being asked on retirement; Is it a PR stunt? Check HERE ATG

Vikrant Massey walks out after being asked on retirement; Is it a PR stunt? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon