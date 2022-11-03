Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Carnegie India Global Technology Summit to kick off on November 29

    The latest edition of GTS, titled Geopolitics of Technology, will be held from November 29 to December 1.

    Carnegie India Global Technology Summit to kick off on November 29-snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    The Global Technology Summit (GTS), Carnegie India's annual flagship summit, is returning for its seventh installment. Co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the event is supported by the Government of Karnataka and top-range technology organizations based in India.

    The latest edition of GTS, titled Geopolitics of Technology, will be held from November 29 to December 1.

    The focus themes of the summit will be technology policy, cyber resilience, digital health, digital infrastructure, semiconductors, India’s G20 presidency, and much more.

    The public sessions will include a combination of high-impact ministerial addresses from India and abroad, panels, keynote addresses, and conversations with representation from the government, industry, academia, and civil society.

    The growing list of high-profile speakers at the summit includes Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa; Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Sanae Takaichi, Japan's Economic Security Minister, R.S. Sharma, CEO of National Health Authority; Nivruti Rai, India Head - Intel Cooperation; Marcus Bartley Johns, Microsoft Asia Regional Director - Government Affairs and Public Policy; Melinda Claybaugh, Privacy Policy Director of Meta; Sean Blaschke, Co-founder, and UNICEF coordinator, Digital Health Centre of Excellence; Amandeep Singh Gill, United Nations Chief Envoy on Technology.

    The Global Technology Summit is a rare opportunity to hear from industry experts, business leaders, policymakers, and academicians. Registration is open to attend the summit virtually. Click here to register and ensure your participation.

    Carnegie India is a New Delhi-based think tank, part of a robust global network that includes over 150 scholars in Beijing, Beirut, Brussels, and Washington. The centre focuses on Technology and Society, Political Economy, and Security Studies.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
