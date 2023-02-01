Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Direct, indirect taxes comprise 58 paise of every rupee in government coffer

    As per the Union Budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, Goods and Services Tax (GST) will contribute 17 paise in every rupee of revenue, while corporation tax will account for 15 paise. 

    Budget 2023: Direct, indirect taxes comprise 58 paise of every rupee in government coffer snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    For every rupee in the government coffer, 58 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 34 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 6 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 2 paise from non-debt capital receipts, according to the Budget documents for 2023-24. 

    According to the Union Budget that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered to Parliament on Wednesday, corporation tax will generate 15 paise for every rupee of income, with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) providing 17 paise.

    The government is also looking to earn 7 paise out of every rupee from excise duty and 4 paise from customs duty. Income tax will yield 15 paise. The collection from 'borrowings and other liabilities' will be 34 paise, according to the Budget 2023-24.

    Also read: Budget 2023 Income Tax slabs explained: Who will pay zero tax; what if your salary is Rs 9 lakh?

    In terms of expenditures, the states' share of taxes and charges comes in second at 18 paise for every rupee, followed by interest payments at 20 paise.

    Allocation for defence stands at 8 paise. Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 17 paise out of every rupee, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes is 9 paise. 

    The expenditure on 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 9 paise. Subsidies and pension will account for 9 paise and 4 paise, respectively. The government will spend 8 paise out of every rupee on 'other expenditures'.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Replacing old political sorry polluting vehicles FM Sitharaman slip of tongue leaves MPs in splits gcw

    'Replacing old political...sorry... polluting vehicles' FM Sitharaman's slip of tongue leaves MPs in splits

    Budget 2023: Fully imported cars, including EVs, to cost more; will it boost domestic manufacturing snt

    Budget 2023: Fully imported cars, including EVs, to cost more; will it boost domestic manufacturing?

    PM Modi lauds Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2023 gcw

    'For all sections...' PM Modi lauds Nirmala Sitharaman & co for Budget 2023

    Budget 2023 Live Income Tax slabs new regime explained: Who will pay zero tax; what if your salary is Rs 9 lakh or 5 crore snt

    Budget 2023 Income Tax slabs explained: Who will pay zero tax; what if your salary is Rs 9 lakh?

    Budget 2023 Memes flood social media after Sitharaman announces new tax slabs gcw

    Budget 2023: Memes flood social media after Sitharaman announces new tax slabs

    Recent Stories

    Shaakuntalam Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu don Rs 3 Crore diamond set, 30kg saree for one week on sets? Read this RBA

    Shaakuntalam: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu don Rs 3 Crore diamond set, 30kg saree for one week on sets? Read this

    Naba Das murder case: Odisha minister's PSO suspended for negligence on duty AJR

    Naba Das murder case: Odisha minister's PSO suspended for negligence on duty

    It s like Sapno Ka Saudagar: Opposition reacts to Union Budget 2023 - adt

    'It's like Sapno Ka Saudagar': Opposition reacts to Union Budget 2023

    Replacing old political sorry polluting vehicles FM Sitharaman slip of tongue leaves MPs in splits gcw

    'Replacing old political...sorry... polluting vehicles' FM Sitharaman's slip of tongue leaves MPs in splits

    Main Khiladi Song OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi with their smooth dance moves from Selfiee vma

    Main Khiladi Song OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi with their smooth dance moves from Selfiee

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon