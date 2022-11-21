Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazilians are Koo-obsessed; Indian app logs 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch

    Famous Brazilian celebrities such as Claudia Leitte, actor Babu Santana, author Rosana Hermann, and the news portal Choquei have joined Koo App. Felipe Neto surpassed 450K followers just two days after joining the platform. Koo is also expected to gain traction across the country. 

    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    India's multilingual microblogging platform, Koo App, has launched in Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language, making it available in 11 native languages now. Notably, within 48 hours of its launch, the platform received a massive response from Brazilian users, with over 1 million downloads.

    For the last few days, Koo held the top spot on both the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store. Koo plans to strengthen its global position by expanding the app's availability and launching in multi-global languages. 

    According to the company, Koo is poised for a flock of new users due to its language focus, with millions of new users in Brazil switching to Koo within two days of its launch. Koo, an open platform for language self-expression, recently received 2 million Koos and 10 million likes in 48 hours by users in Brazil, according to the company.

    Koo continues to gain popularity in the country, and it will soon be possible to import tweets and follow lists from Twitter to a Koo account for a smooth transition.

    "We are very happy to see the kind of love and support Brazil has shown us," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo's CEO and Co-founder. It's fantastic to be the top app in Brazil's Google Play Store and Apple App Store within 48 hours of becoming known in the country. This support shows that we are resolving a problem for native language-speaking users in India and globally."

    "We saw more than a million users from Brazil join Koo in the last 48 hours and with one of the highest engagements ever seen," said Mayank Bidawatka, Koo's Co-founder. Brazil is big on social media, and its native language is Portuguese. In Brazil, Koo has become a cult brand with an enormous fan base. We are proud to have pioneered the 'Make in India, Make for the World' movement in technology products. Brazil has fallen in love with India. With each new language and country added, we will reach our goal of uniting a world divided by language barriers."

    The Koo App was launched in India in March 2020 and has since grown to become the world's second-largest multilingual microblogging platform.
     

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
