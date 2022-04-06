Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter's Indian rival Koo allows users to self-verify

    Koo's co-founder and chief executive officer, Aprameya Radhakrishna, stated that the self-verification feature would make social media genuine and more authentic. 

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    The microblogging and social networking app for Indian languages, Koo, is planning to introduce a self-verify feature for its users for their profiles compared to their rival Twitter Inc. 

    Celebrities and other influencers mainly use a verified profile. Gaining one is quite a task, it consumes weeks and months. On Twitter and Instagram, a blue tick mark next to the profile name gives the user credibility as it means the site has confirmed the authenticity of the person. 

    Backed by Tiger Global and Accel, Koo stated it had simplified the process by allowing users to self-authenticate. With the new process, the user can link their accounts to a unique biometric digit from the Indian government's digital identity database, Aadhaar, which is equivalent to a Social Security number in the US. They then begin the verification process by sending a password to a mobile phone associated with the Aadhar number. It just takes minutes to process.

    Koo's co-founder and chief executive officer, Aprameya Radhakrishna, stated that the microblogging sites, biggest bane is automated bots, fake accounts and trolling. The self-verification feature will make social media genuine and more authentic. 

    The microblogging site Koo was launched in March 2020 and had nearly 30 million users, and this self-verification feature will lend credibility to the range they share on their accounts. Fake accounts, harmful content, and misinformation abound on India's social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp.

    The self-verified will have green ticks attached to their profiles. The Bombinate Technologies Pvt. is a Bangalore-based startup with a different yellow tick program for eminent users and cricketers, Bollywood stars, officials, and government ministers. 

    The software is currently available in ten Indian languages, with a dozen more being added as more regional residents connect to the site. The app is also available in Nigeria, a testing ground for international expansion.

    He added that the green ticks would 'democratize self-verification and shorten the lengthy process. They will improve the platform's authenticity over time, and will advertisers prefer a social network with genuine people, not bots.
     

