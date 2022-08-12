Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong, convicted of corruption, gets Presidential pardon

    Billionaire Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January last year, will be "reinstated" to give him a chance to "contribute to overcoming the economic crisis" of the country, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said.

    Billionaire Samsung boss Lee Jae yong convicted of corruption gets Presidential pardon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    The heir and de facto head of the Samsung Group was granted a presidential pardon on Friday, the most recent instance in South Korea's lengthy history of pardoning businessmen who have been found guilty of wrongdoing on business-related grounds.

    According to Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, billionaire Lee Jae-yong, who was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement in January of last year, would be "reinstated" to give him an opportunity to "contribute to overcoming the economic crisis" of the nation.

    After spent 18 months in prison, or little over half of his original sentence, Lee—who according to Forbes has a net worth of $7.9 billion—was released on parole in August 2021.

    Also Read | Income Taxpayers cannot join this govt scheme from October 1

    The five-year post-prison employment limitation will be lifted by Friday's pardon, enabling him to return to work in full. The Justice Ministry issued a statement saying, "Due to the global economic crisis, the energy and vigour of the national economy have worsened, and the economic recession is feared to be extended."

    According to the ministry, Lee's pardon was granted so that he could "lead the country's continuing growth engine via active investment in technology and job creation," along with the other high-level executives who received pardons on Friday.

    Along with three other businessmen, including Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, who was given a two-and-a-half-year prison term in 2018 in connection with a bribery case, Lee, 54, was granted a pardon.

    Also Read | Mukesh Ambani draws ‘nil’ salary for second consecutive year

    Prior to the annual Liberation Day commemoration on Monday, the ministry said that 1,693 individuals, including those with terminal diseases and those who were nearing the end of their sentences, were on the list for pardons. The commemoration of the anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in 1945, which ended Korea's long colonial rule, usually involves the release of a large number of prisoners.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Income Taxpayers cannot join this govt scheme from October 1 - adt

    Income Taxpayers cannot join this govt scheme from October 1

    7.3 percent of Indian population owned digital currency in 2021 united nations snt

    7.3% of Indian population owned digital currency in 2021

    Gucci Tag Heuer to start accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in USA gcw

    Gucci, Tag Heuer to start accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in USA

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    Elon Musk sells 7 92 million Tesla shares worth USD 6 88 billion gcw

    Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.88 billion

    Recent Stories

    Yamuna river water level likely to cross danger mark in Delhi after heavy rainfall - adt

    Yamuna river water level likely to cross danger mark in Delhi after heavy rainfall

    Urvashi Rautela on Rishabh Pant Mera peecha chhoro jibe: Chotu bhaiya should play bat-ball-ayh

    Urvashi Rautela on Rishabh Pant's 'Mera peecha chhoro' jibe: 'Chotu bhaiya should play bat-ball'

    Thursday Box Office Collection Report Laal Singh Chaddha Raksha Bandhan Sita Ramam Ek Villain Returns Bimbisara drb

    Box Office Report: Laal Singh Chaddha takes over Raksha Bandhan? Here’s how Sita Ramam did on Thursday

    TS EAMCET Result 2022 Scorecards finally out know how to check results toppers list passing marks gcw

    TS EAMCET Result 2022: Scorecards finally out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; know how to check results, toppers list

    Telangana TS ECET Results 2022 likely to release today Here s how to check scores gcw

    TS ECET 2022 Results likely to release today at ecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's how to check scores

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon