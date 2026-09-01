BHEL's dividend to the Government of India for FY 2025-26 has surged over 2.5 times to Rs 283.56 crore. The public sector firm declared a 70% final dividend, with a total payout of Rs 487.49 crore to its shareholders for the year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's (BHEL) dividend payout to the Government of India for the financial year 2025-26 has risen more than 2.5 times to Rs 283.56 crore, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

BHEL has declared a 70 per cent final dividend for FY26, amounting to a total payout of Rs 487.49 crore to its shareholders, including Rs 283.56 crore to the government.

"For FY 2025-26, BHEL has declared a 70% final dividend amounting to ₹487.49 crore, including ₹283.56 crore to the Government of India. The contribution to the exchequer is more than 2.5 times that of FY 2024-25," Kumaraswamy said in a post on X.

Sharp Rise from Previous Fiscal

The payout marks a sharp increase from the previous financial year. BHEL had paid a final dividend of Rs 109.98 crore to the Government of India for FY 2024-25, while its total dividend payout to shareholders stood at Rs 174.10 crore, according to the company.

The government currently holds a 58.17 per cent equity stake in BHEL, according to information available on the state-owned engineering company's website.

Backed by Strong Business Performance

The company's board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share of face value Rs 2, equivalent to 70 per cent, for FY26 in May.

The higher dividend payout comes after BHEL reported stronger business performance during FY26. The company had reported provisional turnover of around Rs 32,350 crore, up 18 per cent from the previous year, and secured orders worth around Rs 75,000 crore during the financial year. Its outstanding order book stood at around Rs 2.4 lakh crore at the end of FY26.

Minister Lauds BHEL's Contribution

"BHEL continues to set a strong benchmark in India's public sector, contributing significantly to the national exchequer," Kumaraswamy said.

He congratulated the BHEL team and said the company would continue to play a role in strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat and the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. (ANI)