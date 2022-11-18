Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Best people are staying, I'm not super worried': Elon Musk on mass resignations at Twitter

    Reacting to the Twitter mass resignation, Elon Musk took to social media and wrote: "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried." Hundreds of Twitter employees resigned today after Musk gave them an ultimatum to either commit to the company's new "hardcore" work environment or leave.

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    The new CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that he was not worried even as employee departures were multiplying at Twitter after his ultimatum asking staff to commit to "hardcore" work. Hours after Twitter closed its headquarters due to the widespread resignations, Musk wrote: "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried."

    Musk was answering a question posed on Twitter, "What does it mean when people predict that Twitter will go down? Isn't it sort of self-running?"

    Today, hundreds of Twitter employees quit after Musk offered them the choice to either accept the new "hardcore" work environment at the firm or split ways. The firm had to temporarily close its doors because so many workers decided to seek severance.

    Also Read | After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

    Elon Musk noted that Twitter usage had just reached an all-time high in a subsequent tweet following the defection. He tweeted, "And... we just achieved another all-time high in Twitter usage lol."

    Also read: 'Be ready for long working hours or...': Elon Musk's new message to Twitter staff

    Musk has drawn criticism for making significant changes to Twitter, which he recently acquired for $44 billion. In addition to firing half of the company's 7,500 employees, eliminating a work-from-home policy, and enforcing excessive hours, his attempts to restructure Twitter have been plagued by confusion and setbacks. His clumsy attempts to update user authentication with a contentious subscription service have resulted in a flood of false accounts and practical jokes, and key advertisers have left the platform.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
