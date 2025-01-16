Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end

BBMP has collected ₹4,370 crore in property tax for 2024-25, achieving 83% of its ₹5,210 crore target. With two months left, the civic body aims to collect ₹500 crore more by March-end, using weekly targets and strict measures like notices and property seizures for defaulters.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Revenue Department has achieved 83% of its property tax collection target for the financial year 2024-25. As of now, the civic body has collected an impressive ₹4,370 crore out of its ₹5,210 crore target.

With two months remaining in the tax collection period, BBMP aims to collect at least ₹500 crore more by the end of March. To achieve this, the revenue department is focused on proactive measures, including weekly targets for officials and action against property tax defaulters.



BBMP officials are currently collecting ₹10 to ₹13 crore per week. To expedite the process, the civic body has issued notices to property owners with significant tax arrears. In cases of persistent default, BBMP is seizing commercial buildings to recover dues.

The introduction of the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme in November last year helped boost collections significantly. This scheme allowed defaulters to clear their dues without additional penalties, contributing to the department’s performance. The current collection of ₹4,370 crore is ₹890 crore more than what BBMP collected during the same period last year, which stood at ₹3,480 crore.



The following is the zone-wise breakdown of property tax collection so far:

- West Zone: ₹494 crore

- South Zone: ₹631 crore

- Bommanahalli: ₹432 crore

- RR Nagar: ₹345 crore

- East Zone: ₹735 crore

- Mahadevapura: ₹1,169 crore

- Dasarahalli: ₹139 crore

- Yelahanka: ₹422 crore

BBMP’s Mahadevapura Zone recorded the highest collection at ₹1,169 crore, reflecting the area’s significant contribution to the overall revenue. To meet its ₹5,210 crore target, BBMP is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts. The civic body aims to encourage timely payments and ensure strict compliance among taxpayers.

