Sports

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS

Image credits: ANI

Jaiswal's Blazing Return

Yashasvi Jaiswal silences critics with a 40-ball 67 after a lean patch.

Image credits: ANI

Solid Opening Stand

Jaiswal and Sanju Samson (38) power RR to their best start with an 89-run partnership.

Image credits: ANI

Middle-Over Jolt

Lockie Ferguson strikes twice to remove both openers and check RR’s momentum.

Image credits: ANI

Parag's Late Surge

Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 43 off 25 lifts Rajasthan Royals to a daunting 205/4.

Image credits: ANI

Archer's Fiery Start

Jofra Archer rattles Punjab's top order with quick wickets of Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer.

Image credits: ANI

Powerplay Collapse

PBKS reeling at 43/4 as Sandeep Sharma and Kartikeya add to the damage.

Image credits: ANI

Wadhera-Maxwell Counterattack

Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (30) stitch a 88-run stand to revive hopes.

Image credits: ANI

RR Strikes Back

Theekshana removes Maxwell to trigger PBKS collapse; Hasaranga ends Wadhera’s resistance as RR tightens grip on the match.

Image credits: ANI

Royals Seal Emphatic Win

RR clinch a comprehensive 50-run victory; PBKS suffer first loss of the season.

Image credits: ANI

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How DC secured 25-run win over CSK?

RCB or Delhi Capitals: THIS IPL team is Urvashi Rautela's favourite

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How LSG defeated MI by 12 runs?

Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City: Career, net worth & KDB's next move