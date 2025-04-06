IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS

Sports
Yashasvi Jaiswal silences critics with a 40-ball 67 after a lean patch.
Jaiswal and Sanju Samson (38) power RR to their best start with an 89-run partnership.
Lockie Ferguson strikes twice to remove both openers and check RR’s momentum.
Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 43 off 25 lifts Rajasthan Royals to a daunting 205/4.
Jofra Archer rattles Punjab's top order with quick wickets of Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer.
PBKS reeling at 43/4 as Sandeep Sharma and Kartikeya add to the damage.
Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (30) stitch a 88-run stand to revive hopes.
Theekshana removes Maxwell to trigger PBKS collapse; Hasaranga ends Wadhera’s resistance as RR tightens grip on the match.
RR clinch a comprehensive 50-run victory; PBKS suffer first loss of the season.
