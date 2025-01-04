Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic

BBMP plans to construct a 7.22 km road with a Rs 200 crore budget to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru. The route will connect Hebbal Military Farm to Hennur Main Road, passing through the SWD buffer zone. Environmental concerns and uneven terrain present challenges.

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 4:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced plans to construct a 7.22-kilometer-long road at an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. This project is aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the city’s central areas. The proposed route will pass through the buffer zone of the stormwater drain (SWD) between Hebbal and Kalkere lakes, connecting Hebbal Military Farm to Hennur Main Road, and will run parallel to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).  

According to reports, the BBMP plans to acquire 2,89,354 square meters (71.5 acres) of land for this road. A public notice issued on Thursday lists 149 properties for acquisition, including the military dairy farm in Hebbal. The land acquisition is expected to be relatively smooth since much of the identified area is vacant.  

Bengaluru: How 'broken chair' placed on pothole in Koramangala prompted BBMP's immediate action

The road will be 25 meters wide in most places but will vary between 24 meters and 17 meters in certain stretches due to the irregular width of the SWD. This variance poses a challenge for the project, as urban transport activist Sanjeev V. Dyamannavar pointed out that the uneven drain width could complicate construction.  

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar have supported the idea of building new road networks in SWD buffer zones. Despite criticism from environmental activists over the ecological impact, the government has decided to move forward with the proposal. If completed, this would be the first major road connecting Hebbal and Hennur Main Road.  

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

BBMP officials believe the project will help decongest key parts of the city by providing an alternative route. However, environmentalists have raised concerns about the potential risks of developing infrastructure in buffer zones, which are essential for water management and flood control.  

The project’s innovative approach to utilizing SWD buffer zones is considered a bold move, but its success will depend on overcoming the challenges of uneven terrain and addressing environmental concerns.  

