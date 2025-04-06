user
user icon

Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia's resemblance to his grandfather Rajesh khanna is trending all over

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Rajesh Khanna, Known as the "First Superstar of Indian Cinema," left an incredible mark on Bollywood with his charm and iconic performances. Decades later, his legacy seems to have found a new face in his grandson, Aarav Bhatia. Aarav, the son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, recently made headlines for his striking resemblance to his legendary grandfather. Fans and social media users couldn't help but draw parallels between Aarav's features and Rajesh Khanna's timeless charisma.

 

 

article_image2

Aarav, who usually maintains a low profile, recently attended a star-studded Eid gathering hosted by actress Huma Qureshi. Dressed in a classic black kurta paired with white pyjamas, Aarav exuded understated elegance. His fleeting smile and effortless charm reminded many of Rajesh Khanna's iconic on-screen presence. Social media was abuzz with comments like "Rajesh Khanna is back," as fans celebrated the uncanny resemblance.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's son Aarav creates buzz with mystery girl at Eid celebration; Who is she?


article_image3

Despite his lineage deeply rooted in Bollywood, Aarav has chosen a path away from the limelight. Unlike many star kids who follow their family's cinematic legacy, Aarav has expressed a keen interest in fashion design. His parents, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, have often spoken about his independent spirit and his decision to carve his own identity. Aarav's rare public appearances only add to the intrigue surrounding him, making fans wonder if he might ever step into the world of cinema.

article_image4

Aarav Bhatia's resemblance to Rajesh Khanna is more than just a physical similarity; it symbolizes the enduring legacy of a cinematic icon. While Aarav may not have plans to enter Bollywood, his presence serves as a reminder of the timeless appeal of Rajesh Khanna. Whether through his charm or his individuality, Aarav continues to keep the superstar's memory alive, bridging generations and celebrating a legacy that refuses to fade.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival ATG

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival

Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy ATG

'Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know ATG

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know

Its my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka ATG

'It's my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka

WWE: Top 5 Indian Wrestlers to Make a Global Impact

WWE: Top 5 Indian Wrestlers to Make a Global Impact

Recent Stories

'Ram is a uniting force': PM Modi calls Ram Setu and Surya Tilak darshan a divine coincidence (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi witnesses Ram Setu during return from Sri Lanka on Ram Navami, calls it 'divine coincidence' (WATCH)

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves dmn

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS snt

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive gcw

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive

Donald Trump tariff threat triggers export surge; India crosses $800 billion trade mark AJR

Trump's tariff threat triggers export surge; India crosses $800 billion trade mark

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Video Icon
Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

Video Icon
Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Video Icon