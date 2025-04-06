Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather

Read Full Gallery

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia's resemblance to his grandfather Rajesh khanna is trending all over

Rajesh Khanna, Known as the "First Superstar of Indian Cinema," left an incredible mark on Bollywood with his charm and iconic performances. Decades later, his legacy seems to have found a new face in his grandson, Aarav Bhatia. Aarav, the son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, recently made headlines for his striking resemblance to his legendary grandfather. Fans and social media users couldn't help but draw parallels between Aarav's features and Rajesh Khanna's timeless charisma.

Aarav, who usually maintains a low profile, recently attended a star-studded Eid gathering hosted by actress Huma Qureshi. Dressed in a classic black kurta paired with white pyjamas, Aarav exuded understated elegance. His fleeting smile and effortless charm reminded many of Rajesh Khanna's iconic on-screen presence. Social media was abuzz with comments like "Rajesh Khanna is back," as fans celebrated the uncanny resemblance. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's son Aarav creates buzz with mystery girl at Eid celebration; Who is she?

Despite his lineage deeply rooted in Bollywood, Aarav has chosen a path away from the limelight. Unlike many star kids who follow their family's cinematic legacy, Aarav has expressed a keen interest in fashion design. His parents, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, have often spoken about his independent spirit and his decision to carve his own identity. Aarav's rare public appearances only add to the intrigue surrounding him, making fans wonder if he might ever step into the world of cinema.

Aarav Bhatia's resemblance to Rajesh Khanna is more than just a physical similarity; it symbolizes the enduring legacy of a cinematic icon. While Aarav may not have plans to enter Bollywood, his presence serves as a reminder of the timeless appeal of Rajesh Khanna. Whether through his charm or his individuality, Aarav continues to keep the superstar's memory alive, bridging generations and celebrating a legacy that refuses to fade.

