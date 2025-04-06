PM Modi witnesses Ram Setu during return from Sri Lanka on Ram Navami, calls it 'divine coincidence' (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his return journey from a landmark state visit to Sri Lanka on Sunday, shared a moment of spiritual significance as he witnessed the legendary Ram Setu — the ancient bridge believed to have been built by Lord Ram's Vanara Sena — on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Calling it a “divine coincidence,” PM Modi said the aerial sighting of Ram Setu happened around the same time as the Surya Tilak ceremony was taking place at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Taking to X, the PM wrote, “On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us.”

The prime minister also shared a video capturing the celestial view of the Ram Setu from the aircraft, offering a rare glimpse of the sacred site from above.

His remarks have struck a chord with devotees and citizens across the country, as Ram Navami — which marks the birth of Lord Ram — continues to be observed with fervour. The synchrony of the Ram Setu sighting and the Surya Tilak event at the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being hailed as a symbolic moment of national and spiritual unity.

PM Modi leaves for home after concluding Sri Lanka visit

The spiritual episode came at the conclusion of PM Modi’s “very productive” visit to Sri Lanka, where he held wide-ranging talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and oversaw the signing of several strategic agreements covering defence, energy, digital cooperation, and development projects.

During his two-day visit, Sri Lanka conferred its highest civilian honour, the Mithra Vibhushana, on Prime Minister Modi, recognising his role in strengthening India-Sri Lanka ties. The Indian prime minister also paid homage at the IPKF Memorial in Colombo, visited the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, and reiterated India's commitment to the welfare of the Tamil community in meetings with Tamil leaders from the Northern and Eastern provinces.

India and Sri Lanka signed seven key agreements, including a trilateral pact involving the UAE for developing Trincomalee as an energy hub, a defence cooperation framework, and power grid connectivity. India also finalised a debt restructuring package for Colombo as part of its ongoing economic assistance.

