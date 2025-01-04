Bengaluru: How 'broken chair' placed on pothole in Koramangala prompted BBMP's immediate action

A broken chair placed over a recurring sinkhole in Koramangala's 5th Main, near Acura Hospital, prompted BBMP to act after a viral video highlighting the issue. Despite swift repair, locals criticized temporary fixes and urged authorities to find a lasting solution to the persistent problem.

In a unique turn of events, a broken wooden chair placed over a sinkhole on Koramangala’s 5th Main, 17th Cross Road, spurred the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into action. The chair, reportedly placed by an unknown person, highlighted a 4-foot-wide sinkhole that had remained unattended for 20 days.

The sinkhole, located near Acura Hospital, had been causing major inconvenience to ambulances and other vehicles accessing the hospital. Despite being under the jurisdiction of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), it was only after a video of the chair on the sinkhole went viral that BBMP officials swung into action to fix the issue.



Residents and shopkeepers expressed frustration over the recurring problem. A BBMP executive engineer explained, “The sinkhole had formed over a BWSSB manhole. Once we received the video showing the chair, we immediately repaired it with a wet mix, even though it was under BWSSB’s purview.” The repair work was carried out the same day the video circulated, ending weeks of inconvenience for commuters and patients.

A security guard at Acura Hospital, Nand Kishor Shaa, revealed that the sinkhole frequently reappears despite patchwork repairs. “It is dangerous, especially at night. Ambulances and vehicles carrying pregnant women use this road regularly. This issue keeps recurring, causing discomfort and risk,” he said.

Ajesh, a tea shop owner near the site, said, “The sinkhole had been there for weeks, but officials acted only after someone placed a wooden chair over it. They removed the chair and filled the hole on the same day. However, the patchwork won’t last.”

Syed Kasim, who runs an eatery nearby, noted that the sinkhole poses a hidden danger. “It looks small on the surface, but there’s a big hollow space beneath. After heavy rains, it’s even harder to see,” he added.



Shopkeepers and residents urged the authorities to find a permanent solution rather than relying on temporary fixes. “This sinkhole keeps coming back, especially during rains. They need to address the root cause to ensure it doesn’t reappear,” said another local shop owner.

The unusual use of a broken chair to draw attention to the sinkhole highlights the challenges faced by Bengaluru’s residents in getting timely responses to civic issues.

