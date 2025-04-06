Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive

Read Full Gallery

Tata's popular vehicle, the Curvv, is soon coming in a CNG variant. The test drive of this car was recently conducted, and details related to it have been released, raising expectations.

After introducing India's first coupe SUV, the Curvv, Tata Motors is keen to introduce the Curvv Dark Edition soon. However, with the new Curvv test mule roaming around Pune, it doesn't seem like the company is stopping with the Curvv Dark Edition. These could be the first spy shots of the upcoming Curvv CNG. Let's take a closer look. Also Read | From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

Tata Curvv CNG Looking at the Indian car market, only the Tata Nexon is the only mainstream vehicle offered with four fuel options (petrol, CNG, diesel, electric vehicle). Looking at the recent spy pictures of vehicle enthusiast Uday Subeggar, it looks like Tata is introducing its second vehicle with four fuel options. Of course, we are talking about the Tata Curvv and the recent test shots that seem to pack a CNG powertrain. If Tata Motors introduces the Curvv CNG, India's first coupe SUV will offer four fuel options: petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric. Also, it will be India's first and only SUV to offer twin-cylinder technology.



The test was fully camouflaged, with no emission testing equipment on it. So, it looks like a test for the internal components and devices used in the Curvv CNG. This particular test mule was spied near the Swargate area in the heart of Pune city. More test mules will appear in the future. Also Read | Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider

What to expect? For now, only the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder get CNG powertrain options, but with an impractical and undesirable single-cylinder implementation. With Tata's i-CNG twin-cylinder technology, you can expect the CNG tanks to be neatly hidden under a false floor, which not only looks sophisticated but also provides more usable boot space. Tata Motors is expected to introduce the Curvv CNG during the festive season. The price increase could be around ₹1 lakh. Due to its large boot opening, the company may implement larger cylinders that will accommodate more gas for a better CNG-only range. As with other Tata i-CNG vehicles, you can also expect CNG start, seamless switching, and other features.



In terms of features, we don't expect Tata to add anything new to the CNG variant. There is a good chance that Tata will only offer CNG with the low-spec Revotron turbo petrol engine and not offer the more powerful Hyperion GDI turbo petrol engine. You can expect a tune state like the Nexon CNG at 99 bhp and 170 Nm when running on CNG. This is also possible with the Tata Curvv CNG with an automatic gearbox variant.

